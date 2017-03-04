Girls Basketball: Regis Jesuit upsets Horizon to make all-Aurora 5A semi

Regis Jesuit’s Fran Belibi (1) and Noelle Cahill (40) collapse on Horizon’s Arielle Wiesne as she drives the lane during the first half of the Raiders’ 55-46 win over the No. 3 Hawks in a 2017 Class 5A girls state basketball tournament. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

DENVER | Regis Jesuit put the late finishing touches on a night full of upsets in the Class 5A girls state basketball playoffs.

The 11th-seeded Raiders completed the third upset in four Great 8 games Friday at the Denver Coliseum when they knocked off third-seeded Horizon 55-46 to advance to the Final Four for the first time since the 2013-14 season.

Sophomore Fran Belibi scored a team-high 17 points, while junior Emma Wrede added 11 and freshman Jada Moore nine as coach Carl Mattei’s Raiders created an all-Aurora semifinal on March 9 at the Denver Coliseum.

Regis Jesuit will face second-seeded Grandview, which was the only favored team to win, and rolled 88-46.

No. 12 Cherry Creek rolled past No. 4 Ralston Valley in the opening game of the day and No. 9 Lakewood followed with a 12-point victory over top-seeded Highlands Ranch and Regis Jesuit came through in the clutch to complete the final upset win of the night.

(11) REGIS JESUIT 55, (3) HORIZON 46

Score by quarters:

Regis Jesuit 14 9 11 21 — 55

Horizon 9 9 17 11 — 46

REGIS JESUIT (55)

Fran Belibi 6 5-8 17, Korynne Chaney 1 0-0 2, Jada Moore 3 2-4 9, Emma Wrede 4 0-0 11, Noelle Cahill 1 3-4 5, Olivia Ayers 2 0-0 4, Sidney Weigand 2 3-4 7, Jasmine Gaines 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 13-20 55.

HORIZON (46)

Kylie Jimenez 9 0-0 21, Aly Jimenez 2 5-6 10, Izzy Allen 2 2-4 7, Arielle Wisne 0 0-0 0, Savannah Arellano 0 0-0 0, Sam Deem 3 0-0 6, Halle Carlson 0 2-2 2, Sydne Fields 0 0-0 0, Ashley Mortenson 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 9-12 46.

3-point field goals — Regis Jesuit (4): Emma Wrede 3, Jada Moore; Horizon (5): Kylie Jimenez 3, Izzy Allen, Aly Jimenez. Total fouls — Regis Jesuit 11, Horizon 14. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None.