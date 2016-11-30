Girls Basketball: Key dates, information and Aurora players to watch for 2016-17 season

AURORA | A look at key dates, information and players to watch for Aurora programs during the 2016-17 girls basketball season:
2016-17 AURORA GIRLS BASKETBALL KEY DATES, INFORMATION
Key dates: Nov. 11 — Practice begins; Nov. 17 — Scrimmages allowed; Nov. 30 — Regular season begins; Feb. 18 — Regular season ends; Feb. 21 — Class 5A first round playoffs/Class 4A first round playoffs; Feb. 24 — 5A second round playoffs/4A second round playoffs; Feb. 28 — 5A Sweet 16/4A Sweet 16; March 3 — 4A & 5A Great 8 at Denver Coliseum; March 9-11 — Final Four at Denver Coliseum; March 17 — A-Town All-Star Game at Cherokee Trail H.S.
Aurora coaches: Aurora Central — Anten Sakagawa; Cherokee Trail — Jerry Austin; Eaglecrest — Robby Gabrielli; Gateway — Tammi Traylor-Statewright; Grandview — Josh Ulitzky; Hinkley — Harry Sledge; Overland — Wayne McDonald; Rangeview — Lamont Weddle; Regis Jesuit — Carl Mattei; Smoky Hill — Rick Harris; Vista PEAK — Jim Bartok
Aurora 2015-16 5A/4A state tournament qualifiers: 5A — Cherokee Trail (lost in 2nd round); Eaglecrest (lost in 1st round); Gateway (lost in 1st round); Grandview (lost in semifinals); Overland (lost in 1st round); Rangeview (lost in 1st round); Regis Jesuit (lost in 2nd round); 4A — Vista PEAK (lost in 1st round)
Aurora players to watch: Ronke Adebayo, 5-foot-3, G, sr., Rangeview; Francesca Belibi, 6-1, F, jr., Regis Jesuit; Taylor Bender, F, G, soph., Gateway; Kailey Brown, 5-1, G, soph., Overland; Kennede Brown, 5-5, G, sr., Grandview; Noelle Cahill, 6-4, C, jr., Regis Jesuit; Korynne Chaney, 5-5, G, sr., Regis Jesuit; Kierra Cox, 5-3, G, jr., Vista PEAK (injured); Alisha Davis, 6-1, F/C, soph., Grandview; Rajae Drew, F, sr., Hinkley; Samoane Emecheta, 5-6, G, sr., Eaglecrest; Taryn Foxen, 5-9, F, sr., Cherokee Trail; Jasmine Gaines, 5-7, G, jr., Regis Jesuit; Jaiden Galloway, 5-7, G, jr., Grandview; Rosario Garcia, 5-1, G, sr., Aurora Central; Brooklynn Grieve, 5-3, G, jr., Vista PEAK; Bre Hill, G, sr., Hinkley; Lenzi Hudson, 5-6, G, sr., Grandview; Denali (DJ) Hughes, F, soph., Vista PEAK; Destiny Humphrey, 5-11, F, jr., Overland; Jewell Humphrey, 5-7, F, sr. Overland; Maia Jackson, 5-5, G/F, jr., Overland; Jaelin Jones, 5-7, G/F, sr., Rangeview; Makayla Jones, 5-6, G, sr., Gateway; LeShawn Love, 5-4, G, sr., Rangeview; Allyah Marlett, 5-8, G, soph., Grandview; DeMe Moore, 5-8, F, sr., Vista PEAK; Jada Moore, 5-8, G, fr., Regis Jesuit; Taylor O’Brien, 5-9, F, sr., Eaglecrest; Michaela Onyenwere, 6-0, F, sr., Grandview; Jordan Quinn, 5-6, G/F, jr., Vista PEAK; Brandie Radilla, 5-3, G, sr., Aurora Central; Kayla Readus, 5-5, G, sr., Hinkley; Jessica Stoner, 5-7, G, sr., Eaglecrest; Lyric Thompson, 5-5, G, jr., Overland; Raquel Turner, 5-7, G, soph, Eaglecrest; Leilah Vigil, 5-10, F, jr., Grandview; Jordan Walton, 5-4, G, jr., Overland; Jadyn Wangaard, 5-7, F, jr., Vista PEAK; Sidney Weigand, 5-10, F, soph., Regis Jesuit; Sha’la Wiggins, F, sr., Eaglecrest; Emma Wrede, 5-7, G, jr., Regis Jesuit