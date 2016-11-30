Girls Basketball: Key dates, information and Aurora players to watch for 2016-17 season

From left, senior Korynne Chaney, junior Jasmine Gaines and junior Emma Wrede expect to get the Regis Jesuit girls basketball team back to its usual spot among the elite in Class 5A. The Raiders’ trio is among a large group of Aurora players to watch for the 2016-17 girls basketball season. (Photo by Michael Ortiz/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | A look at key dates, information and players to watch for Aurora programs during the 2016-17 girls basketball season:

GIRLS BASKETBALL

2016-17 AURORA GIRLS BASKETBALL KEY DATES, INFORMATION

Key dates: Nov. 11 — Practice begins; Nov. 17 — Scrimmages allowed; Nov. 30 — Regular season begins; Feb. 18 — Regular season ends; Feb. 21 — Class 5A first round playoffs/Class 4A first round playoffs; Feb. 24 — 5A second round playoffs/4A second round playoffs; Feb. 28 — 5A Sweet 16/4A Sweet 16; March 3 — 4A & 5A Great 8 at Denver Coliseum; March 9-11 — Final Four at Denver Coliseum; March 17 — A-Town All-Star Game at Cherokee Trail H.S.

Aurora coaches: Aurora Central — Anten Sakagawa; Cherokee Trail — Jerry Austin; Eaglecrest — Robby Gabrielli; Gateway — Tammi Traylor-Statewright; Grandview — Josh Ulitzky; Hinkley — Harry Sledge; Overland — Wayne McDonald; Rangeview — Lamont Weddle; Regis Jesuit — Carl Mattei; Smoky Hill — Rick Harris; Vista PEAK — Jim Bartok

Aurora 2015-16 5A/4A state tournament qualifiers: 5A — Cherokee Trail (lost in 2nd round); Eaglecrest (lost in 1st round); Gateway (lost in 1st round); Grandview (lost in semifinals); Overland (lost in 1st round); Rangeview (lost in 1st round); Regis Jesuit (lost in 2nd round); 4A — Vista PEAK (lost in 1st round)

Aurora players to watch: Ronke Adebayo, 5-foot-3, G, sr., Rangeview; Francesca Belibi, 6-1, F, jr., Regis Jesuit; Taylor Bender, F, G, soph., Gateway; Kailey Brown, 5-1, G, soph., Overland; Kennede Brown, 5-5, G, sr., Grandview; Noelle Cahill, 6-4, C, jr., Regis Jesuit; Korynne Chaney, 5-5, G, sr., Regis Jesuit; Kierra Cox, 5-3, G, jr., Vista PEAK (injured); Alisha Davis, 6-1, F/C, soph., Grandview; Rajae Drew, F, sr., Hinkley; Samoane Emecheta, 5-6, G, sr., Eaglecrest; Taryn Foxen, 5-9, F, sr., Cherokee Trail; Jasmine Gaines, 5-7, G, jr., Regis Jesuit; Jaiden Galloway, 5-7, G, jr., Grandview; Rosario Garcia, 5-1, G, sr., Aurora Central; Brooklynn Grieve, 5-3, G, jr., Vista PEAK; Bre Hill, G, sr., Hinkley; Lenzi Hudson, 5-6, G, sr., Grandview; Denali (DJ) Hughes, F, soph., Vista PEAK; Destiny Humphrey, 5-11, F, jr., Overland; Jewell Humphrey, 5-7, F, sr. Overland; Maia Jackson, 5-5, G/F, jr., Overland; Jaelin Jones, 5-7, G/F, sr., Rangeview; Makayla Jones, 5-6, G, sr., Gateway; LeShawn Love, 5-4, G, sr., Rangeview; Allyah Marlett, 5-8, G, soph., Grandview; DeMe Moore, 5-8, F, sr., Vista PEAK; Jada Moore, 5-8, G, fr., Regis Jesuit; Taylor O’Brien, 5-9, F, sr., Eaglecrest; Michaela Onyenwere, 6-0, F, sr., Grandview; Jordan Quinn, 5-6, G/F, jr., Vista PEAK; Brandie Radilla, 5-3, G, sr., Aurora Central; Kayla Readus, 5-5, G, sr., Hinkley; Jessica Stoner, 5-7, G, sr., Eaglecrest; Lyric Thompson, 5-5, G, jr., Overland; Raquel Turner, 5-7, G, soph, Eaglecrest; Leilah Vigil, 5-10, F, jr., Grandview; Jordan Walton, 5-4, G, jr., Overland; Jadyn Wangaard, 5-7, F, jr., Vista PEAK; Sidney Weigand, 5-10, F, soph., Regis Jesuit; Sha’la Wiggins, F, sr., Eaglecrest; Emma Wrede, 5-7, G, jr., Regis Jesuit