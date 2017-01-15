Girls Basketball: Grandview’s Michaela Onyenwere earns trip to McDonald’s All-American Game

Grandview senior Michaela Onyenwere (12), who has led the Wolves to a 10-1 record so far in the 2016-17 season, has been selected to play in the 2017 McDonald’s All-American Game on March 29 in Chicago. Onyenwere is averaging 16.7 points and 8.9 rebounds this season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | Grandview’s Michaela Onyenwere finally earned an Aurora program representation in the McDonald’s All-American Game.

The Wolves’ star — one of only two Colorado girls basketball players nominated — was among the 24 best girls players from across the country in a special revealed live on ESPNU and is now set to play in the March 29 game at the United Center in Chicago.

The McDonald’s All-American Games Selection Committee used a series of balloting system votes to determine the rosters and they included Onyenwere, a UCLA commitment who is regarded as a five-star prospect by many national publications.

She has won Colorado Gatorade Player of the Year honors in each of the past two seasons and has a chance to win it a third time as she is averaging 16.7 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.5 steals per game for top-ranked Grandview, which is 10-1 and ranked No. 6 in the country in MaxPreps’ Xcellent 25.

“It’s kindof cool to be nominated, but it’s scary because I really want to make it,” Onyenwere told the Sentinel after her nomination for the game was announced.

“I heard that it’s a really great experience being around the best of the best,” she added. “There’s a 3-point competition and it’s like NBA All-Star Weekend. It would be a really good experience. I guess it comes down to who is picking the teams.”

With Mesa Ridge’s Kylee Shook picked last season, Onyenwere thought her odds were decent to make it. Overland’s De’Ron Davis was a surprise omission from last season’s McDonald’s All-American Boys Game, but the depth of top talent around the country in the boys side is deeper.

Onyenwere’s teammates on the West Team at the McDonald’s All-American Game will include five players from Texas, four from California and one apiece from Oregon and Wisconsin.

A total of 729 boys and girls from 45 states and the District of Columbia were nominated.

2017 MCDONALD’S ALL-AMERICAN GAME GIRLS ROSTERS

WEST: Chennedy Carter, PG, 5-foot-7, Timberview (Arlington, Texas) — Texas A&M; Ayanna Clark, C, 6-1, Long Beach Poly (Long Beach, Calif.) — USC; Sidney Cooks, F, 6-4, St. Joseph Catholic (Kenosha, Wis.) — Michigan St.; Loretta Kakala, C, 6-3, Manteca (Calif.) — Louisville; Destiny Littleton, G, 5-8, Bishop’s School (La Jolla, Calif.) — USC; MICHAELA ONYENWERE, F, 5-11, GRANDVIEW (AURORA) — UCLA; Deauzya Richards, G, 6-1, Cypress Ranch (Cypress, Texas) — Baylor; Kianna Smith, G, 6-0, Troy (Fullerton, Calif.) — California; Evina Westbrook, G, 6-0, South Salem (Salem, Oregon) — Tennessee; Jade Williams, F, 6-4, The Colony (The Colony, Texas) — Duke; Kiana Williams, PG, 5-7, Wagner (San Antonio, Texas) — Stanford

EAST: Janelle Bailey, C, 6-foot-3, Providence Day (Charlotte, N.C.) — North Carolina; Rellah Boothe, F, 6-1, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida) — Texas; Mikayla Coombs, W, 5-10, Wesleyan School (Peachtree Corners, Ga.) — UConn; Rennia Davis, W, 6-2, Ribault (Jacksonville, Fla.) — Tennessee; Maya Dodson, F, 6-3, Saint Francis (Alpharetta, Ga.) — Stanford; Dana Evans, PG, 5-6, West Side Leadership (Gary, Ind.) — Louisville; Raven Farley-Clark, C, 6-3, Queen of Peace (North Arlington, N.J.) — LSU; Anastasia Hayes, G, 5-7, Riverdale (Murfressboro, Tenn.) — Tennessee; Kasiyahna Kushkituah, C, 6-4, Saint Francis (Alpharetta, Ga.) — Tennessee; Chasity Patterson, PG, 5-6, North Shore (Houston) — Texas; Danielle Patterson, C, 6-3, Mary Lewis Academy (Jamaica, N.Y.) — Notre Dame; Megan Walker, W, 6-1, Monacan (North Chesterfield, Va.) — UConn