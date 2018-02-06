Girls Basketball: Grandview tops Horizon in playoff-like contest

Grandview junior Alisha Davis (5) gets hacked by Horizon’s Samantha Deem during the first half of a high-powered non-league girls basketball contest between the Wolves and Hawks on Feb. 6, 2018, at Grandview High School. The Wolves built a lead as large as 18 points and held on for a 64-54 win over Horizon. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Grandview girls basketball team got an ideal playoff tune-up Tuesday night.

In a late regular season departure from Centennial League play, the defending Class 5A state champion Wolves got a visit from an 18-win Horizon team with significant holdovers from last season’s Great 8.

Grandview got up early, then held off the Hawks’ late charge in a foul-ridden 64-54 victory in a charged up atmosphere on the Wolves’ home floor.

Senior Jaiden Galloway scored a season-high 12 points — half of which came in the fourth quarter to help Grandview keep control — and senior Leilah Vigil added 11 for coach Josh Ulitzky’s team, which won its 12th game in a row and subsequently stopped a 11-game streak for Horizon (18-2).

The Wolves (16-3) got a balanced effort that saw seven players scored six points or more as Allyah Marlett added nine and junior Tomia Johnson had eight.

Grandview got geared up for its visit to Cherry Creek (14-4) on Feb. 14 as they seek to sweep the Bruins and win the Centennial League outright.

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

GRANDVIEW 64, HORIZON 54

Score by quarters:

Horizon 15 9 14 16 — 54

Grandview 19 22 12 11 — 64

HORIZON (54)

Caleese Ramirez 0 1-2 1, Alyssa Jimenez 3 7-10 13, Samantha Deem 5 6-8 16, Isabella Allen 5 6-9 18, Arielle Wisne 1 1-3 3, Sydney Fields 1 0-0 3, Halle Carlson 0 0-0 0, Arianna Delgado 0 0-0 0, Olivia Waufle 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 21-32 54.

GRANDVIEW (64)

Jaiden Galloway 4 4-4 12, Alisha Davis 2 3-6 7, Allyah Marlett 2 5-6 9, Leilah Vigil 5 1-4 11, Addison O’Grady 2 2-2 6, Kameryn Brown 1 1-2 3, Tomia Johnson 2 4-4 8, Landri Hudson 2 1-2 7, Sariah Serrano 0 1-2 1. Totals 20 22-32 64.

3-point field goals — Horizon (3): Isabella Allen 2, Sydney Fields; Grandview (2): Landri Hudson 2. Total fouls — Horizon 20, Grandview 19. Fouled out — Horizon: Alyssa Jimenez. Grandview: Addison O’Grady. Technical fouls — Horizon: Coach.