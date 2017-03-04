Girls Basketball: Grandview shakes off slow start, rolls into second straight 5A Final Four

The Grandview girls basketball team poses with the regional championship plaque it won with a 88-46 victory over Doherty on March 3, 2017, at the Denver Coliseum. (Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel)

DENVER | With the way it played Friday night, the Grandview girls basketball team doesn’t mind that the rest of the Class 5A state tournament is set at the Denver Coliseum.

Junior Jaiden Galloway certainly doesn’t want a change of venue, as she poured in a season-high 29 points to help spark the second-seeded Wolves to an 88-46 Great 8 victory over No. 7 Doherty.

With a lot of help from Galloway and senior Michaela Onyenwere, Grandview shook off a sluggish start in the first quarter to overwhelm the Spartans in the final three periods. Galloway and Onyenwere had big first halves on their way to 29 and 24 points, respectively, as coach Josh Ulitzky’s team made the Final Four for the second year in a row and fourth in the last five.

Grandview (25-1) has an all-Aurora matchup with Regis Jesuit (20-6) in the semifinals after the 11th-seeded Raiders knocked off third-seeded Horizon 55-46.

The teams play March 9 on the same floor at Denver Coliseum — game time to be announced — while No. 12 Cherry Creek and No. 9 Lakewood meet in the other semifinal.

