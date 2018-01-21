Girls Basketball: Grandview buckles down to beat Cherry Creek 71-61 in Centennial League clash

Grandview senior Leilah Vigil, right, and Cherry Creek’s Jaele Richardson try to box each other out during a free throw attempt during the first half of a Centennial League girls basketball contest on Jan. 20, 2018, at Grandview High School. Vigil poured in 28 points to help the Wolves to a 71-61 victory. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | In the midst of a playoff-like contest Saturday afternoon, Grandview senior Leilah Vigil didn’t realize her team had fallen into a nine-point hole in the third quarter against visiting Cherry Creek.

Coach Josh Ulitzky certainly knew the precarious position the Wolves were in down 40-31 to the Bruins four minutes into the second half of their Centennial League showdown and he was pleased to see how they responded.

Grandview used renewed defensive intensity for the rest of the period to take back the lead, then took control in crunch time on its way to an important 71-61 victory that gave it sole possession of first place atop the league standings.

Vigil finished with a game-high 28 points, junior Allyah Marlett added 14 and junior Alisha Davis 12 in a complete team effort for Ulitzky’s Wolves, who won their seventh game in a row to improve to 11-3 overall and 6-0 in Centennial League play.

Grandview had been looking for a challenge after winning its last five games by an average of 48 points.

The Wolves got all they wanted from the Bruins, who came out rough at the finish and fell behind 16-7 at the end of the first quarter (thanks to eight points from Vigil and four from Marlett), but captured the momentum for the majority of the second quarter and on the other side of halftime.

Outside shots started to fall, the Bruins came up with the loose balls that eluded them early and they threatened to run away with the game after star guard Jana Van Gytenbeek knocked down a 3-pointer to push the lead to nine points.

Grandview turned up the pressure on the defensive end and it began to pay off, as blocked shots and steals fueled a 10-0 run that put it into the lead.

Davis swatted a shot on one end of the floor and finished a layup on the other end then had a putback on a missed free throw by freshman Addison O’Grady to put the Wolves in front 44-42.

A 3-pointer by Jaela Richardson (who tied Van Gytenbeek for team-high honors with 18 points) put Cherry Creek in front briefly in the fourth quarter, but senior Jaiden Galloway’s inside basket put Grandview back in front and back-to-back steals produced layups by junior Tomia Johnson and Davis.

That earned the Wolves the separation they needed to secure the victory.

Grandview completes its first trip through the Centennial League with a 7 p.m. Jan. 24 home game against Mullen, while it looks forward to a rematch on the Bruins’ home floor at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 14.

GRANDVIEW 71, CHERRY CREEK 61

Score by quarters:

Cherry Creek 7 21 16 17 — 61

Grandview 16 12 18 25 — 71

CHERRY CREEK (61)

Emma Wrede 1 0-0 3, Jana Van Gytenbeek 5 4-5 18, Isabella Sporaco 4 2-3 9, Sydney Mech 4 1-2 10, Jaela Richardson 7 2-2 18, KaCee Kyle 1 1-2 3, Julia Fein-Ashley 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 10-14 61.

GRANDVIEW (71)

Jaiden Galloway 3 3-3 9, Alisha Davis 5 2-3 12, Allyah Marlett 3 8-10 14, Leilah Vigil 12 4-7 28, Addison O’Grady 2 0-1 4, Tomia Johnson 1 2-2 4, Landri Hudson 0 0-0 0, Kameryn Bown 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 19-26 71.

3-point field goals — Cherry Creek (6): Jaela Richardson 2, Jana Van Gytenbeek 2, Sydney Mech, Emma Wrede. Total fouls — Cherry Creek 16, Grandview 15. Fouled out — Grandview: Jaiden Galloway. Technical fouls — None.