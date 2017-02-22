Girls Basketball: Eaglecrest knocks off Liberty on road to break nearly decade-long playoff drought

COLORADO SPRINGS | For the first time in nearly a full decade, the Eaglecrest girls basketball team is alive in to the second round of the Class 5A state basketball tournament.

On a night that saw a great deal of upsets, the 35th-seeded Raptors edged No. 30 Liberty 32-30 Tuesday for the program’s first postseason victory since it beat Douglas County to begin the 2007-08 playoffs.

EAGLECREST

Coach Robby Gabrielli’s Eaglecrest team took a one-point lead after the first quarter against the Lancers and never gave it up to early its 10th win of the season and the right to face third-seeded Horizon (20-3) on the road in Friday’s second round.

The Raptors were one of just two victorious Aurora teams in the opening round of the 5A playoffs, as they were joined by 29th-seeded Rangeview, a 55-47 winner at home against No. 36 Palmer. No. 25 Cherokee Trail was toppled by 40th-seeded Vista Ridge and No. 33 Overland fell on the road to No. 32 ThunderRidge 47-30.

(Full Aurora prep scoreboard, here)

Eaglecrest and Rangeview (which will play at No.3 Ralston Valley) will be joined in action on Friday by Aurora’s two teams that had first-round byes in No. 2 Grandview and No. 11 Regis Jesuit. The Wolves will play host to 31st-seeded Dakota Ridge at 7 p.m., while the Raiders welcome in No. 22 Fort Collins.

(35) EAGLECREST 32, (30) LIBERTY 30

Score by quarters:

Eaglecrest 6 11 10 5 — 32

Liberty 5 11 5 9 — 30