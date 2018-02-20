Girls Basketball: 2018 Class 5A state tournament results, schedule

By COURTNEY OAKES, Sports Editor

AURORA | Results and schedule for the 2018 Class 5A girls state basketball tournament, which began Feb. 20 and concludes March 10. Aurora teams bold and uppercased:

2018 CLASS 5A GIRLS STATE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT RESULTS/SCHEDULE

2018 CLASS 5A GIRLS STATE BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS

BOBBI BROWN-VANDENBERG REGION

First round (Feb. 20)

Game 2: No. 33 Fountain-Fort Carson 57, No. 32 Brighton 48

Game 4: No. 17 Fort Collins 40, No. 48 Prairie View 31

Game 6: NO. 40 RANGEVIEW 49, No. 25 ThunderRidge 44

Game 8: No. 24 Rampart 53, No. 41 Rock Canyon 30

Second round (Feb. 23)

Game 33: No. 33 Fountain-Fort Carson (12-12) at No. 1 Fruita Monument (21-2)

Game 34: No. 17 Fort Collins (20-3) at No. 16 Denver East (18-5)

Game 35: NO. 40 RANGEVIEW (12-12) at No. 8 Fossil Ridge (17-5), 6:30 p.m.

Game 36: No. 24 Rampart (11-13) at No. 9 Mountain Vista (17-6)

ALICE BARRON REGION

First round (Feb. 20)



Game 10: No. 29 Denver South 64, No. 36 Poudre 57

Game 12: No. 20 Columbine 41, NO. 45 EAGLECREST 37



Game 14: No. 28 Legacy 53, NO. 37 CHEROKEE TRAIL 39

Game 16: No. 21 Pine Creek 47, No. 44 Mountain Range 25

Second round (Feb. 23)

Game 37: No. 29 Denver South (14-10) at NO. 4 GRANDVIEW (20-3)



Game 38: No. 20 Columbine (17-7) at No. 13 Doherty (20-3), 7 p.m.

Game 39: No. 28 Legacy (13-11) at No. 5 Highlands Ranch (19-4), 7 p.m.

Game 40: No. 21 Pine Creek (13-11) at No. 12 Fairview (18-5)

KAYE GARMS REGION

First round (Feb. 20)

Game 18: No. 34 Vista Ridge 44, No. 31 Legend 30

Game 20: No. 18 Liberty 45, No. 47 Monarch 27

Game 22: No. 26 Chatfield 62, No. 39 Far Northeast Warriors 55

Game 24: No. 23 Loveland 45, NO. 42 OVERLAND 43

Second round (Feb. 23)

Game 41: No. 34 Vista Ridge (10-14) at No. 2 Lakewood (20-3)

Game 42: No. 18 Liberty (18-6) at No. 15 Dakota Ridge (14-9)

Game 43: No. 26 Chatfield (11-13) at No. 7 Ralston Valley (19-4)

Game 44: No. 23 Loveland (13-11) at No. 10 Castle View (19-4)

JENNY COALSON REGION

First round (Feb. 20)

Game 26: No. 30 Rocky Mountain 44, No. 35 Grand Junction 23

Game 28: No. 19 Arapahoe 68, No. 46 Arvada West 38

Game 30: No. 27 Broomfield 65, No. 38 Grand Junction Central 40

Game 32: No. 22 Bear Creek 77, No. 43 Northglenn 58

Second round (Feb. 23)

Game 45: No. 30 Rocky Mountain (12-12) at No. 3 Horizon (21-2), 6:30 p.m.

Game 46: No. 19 Arapahoe (16-8) at No. 14 Chaparral (16-7)

Game 47: No. 27 Broomfield (11-13) at NO. 6 REGIS JESUIT (20-3)



Game 48: No. 22 Bear Creek (10-13) at No. 11 Cherry Creek (18-5)

SWEET 16 (FEB. 28)

Second round winners

GREAT 8 (MARCH 2)

Sweet 16 winners at Denver Coliseum

FINAL FOUR (MARCH 8)

Great 8 winner at Denver Coliseum

CHAMPIONSHIP (MARCH 10)

Semifinal winner at Denver Coliseum