Girls Basketball: 2017 Rose Classic Super Jam schedule, results

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK | Results and schedule for the 2017 Rose Classic Super Jam girls basketball tournament hosted by Nazareth Regional High School. Aurora team bold and uppercased. Times are Eastern Time:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

GIRLS BASKETBALL

2017 ROSE CLASSIC SUPER JAM GIRLS BASKETBALL

All games played at Nazareth Regional High School

Friday, Jan. 13

Francis Lewis vs. Summit Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Staten Island Academy vs. Nazareth, 6 p.m.

St. Francis Prep vs. Norland (Florida), 7:30 p.m.

REGIS JESUIT vs. Archbishop Malloy, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 14

McClancy vs. Summit Academy, 10 a.m.

John F. Kennedy (NJ) vs. St. Mary’s, 11:30 a.m.

Newark Tech (NJ) vs. REGIS JESUIT, 1 p.m.

Neptune (NJ) vs. Francis Lewis, 2:30 p.m.

Capital Prep (CT) vs Long Island Lutheran, 4 p.m.

Norland (Florida) vs. TC Williams (Virginia), 5:30 p.m.

St. Frances Academy (Maryland) vs. Toledo Rodgers (Ohio), 7 p.m.

McEachern (Georgia) vs. National Christian Academy (Maryland), 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 15

Grand St. Campus vs. St. Frances Academy (Maryland), 9 a.m.

Archbishop Williams (Mass.) vs. North Rockland, 10:30 a.m.

Fenway (Mass.) vs. Murry Bergtraum, noon

Friendship Collegiate (DC) vs. Staten Island Academy, 1:30 p.m.

McDonough (Maryland) vs. Gil St. Bernard (SJ), 3 p.m.

Mastery Charter North (Pa.) vs. St. Patrick’s (NJ), 4:30 p.m.

Toledo Rogers (Ohio) vs. Nazareth, 6 p.m.

Baldwin vs. Mary Louis, 7:30 p.m.

Saint John’s Catholic Prep (Maryland) vs. Paul Robeson, 9 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 16

Archbishop Malloy vs. McEachern (Georgia), 9 a.m.

REGIS JESUIT vs. South Shore, 10:30 a.m.

Mastery Charter North (Pa.) vs. Saint John’s Catholic Prep (Maryland), noon

Manhattan Center vs. St. Joseph, 1:30 p.m.

Mary Louis vs. Ossining, 3 p.m.

Carnarsie vs. Palisades Prep, 4:30 p.m.

McClancy vs. Cardinal Spellman, 6 p.m.

St. Francis Prep vs. Grand St. Campus, 7:30 p.m.