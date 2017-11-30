Girls Basketball: 2017 Rock Canyon/Mountain Vista Tournament results, schedule

HIGHLANDS RANCH | Results and schedule for the 2017 Rock Canyon/Mountain Vista girls basketball tournament, played at both Rock Canyon and Mountain Vista high schools between Nov. 29-Dec. 2, 2017. Aurora team bold and uppercased:

2017 ROCK CANYON/MOUNTAIN VISTA GIRLS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

First round, Nov. 30

Upper bracket

Arapahoe 57, Monarch 26

Rock Canyon 42, RANGEVIEW 38

Lower bracket

Mountain Vista 62, Liberty 47

D’Evelyn 47, Rampart 40

Championship semifinal: Arapahoe at Rock Canyon, 6 p.m. Dec. 1

Championship semifinal: D’Evelyn at Mountain Vista, 6 p.m. Dec. 1

Consolation semifinal: Monarch vs. RANGEVIEW at Rock Canyon, 3 p.m. Dec. 1

Consolation semifinal: Liberty vs. Rampart at Mountain Vista, 3 p.m. Dec. 1

Placing games, Dec. 2

Seventh-place game at TBD, 11 a.m.

Fifth-place game at TBD 2 p.m.

Third-place game at TBD, 11 a.m.

Championship game at TBD, 2 p.m.