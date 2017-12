Girls Basketball: 2017 Major Mortgage Wildcat Classic schedule, results

FRUITA | The 2017 Major Mortgage Wildcat Classic girls basketball tournament scheduled to be played Dec. 7-9, 2017, at Fruita Monument High School. Aurora teams bold and uppercased:

2017 MAJOR MORTGAGE WILDCAT CLASSIC GIRLS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

All games played at Fruita Monument High School

Thursday, Dec. 7

Carbon (Utah) vs. Grand Junction, 3 p.m.

American Fork (Utah) vs. Grand Junction Central, 4:30 p.m.

VISTA PEAK vs. Palisade, 6 p.m.

RANGEVIEW vs. Fruita, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 8

Carbon (Utah) vs. Palisade, 3 p.m.

VISTA PEAK vs. Grand Junction, 4:30 p.m.

RANGEVIEW vs. Grand Junction Central, 6 p.m.

American Fork (Utah) vs. Fruita, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 9

VISTA PEAK vs. Grand Junction Central, 9:30 a.m.

American Fork (Utah) vs. Grand Junction, 11 a.m.

RANGEVIEW vs. Palisade, 12:30 p.m.

Carbon (Utah) vs. Fruita, 2 p.m.