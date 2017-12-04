Girls Basketball: 2017 Dakota Ridge Christmas Classic schedule, results

LITTLETON | Schedule and results for the 2017 Dakota Ridge Christmas Classic girls basketball tournament scheduled to be played Dec. 6-9, 2017, at Dakota Ridge High School. Aurora team bold and uppercased:

2017 DAKOTA RIDGE CHRISTMAS CLASSIC GIRLS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

All games played at Dakota Ridge High School (unless otherwise noted)

Wednesday, Dec. 6

SMOKY HILL vs. Doherty, 5:30 p.m. (Auxiliary Gym)

Denver East vs. Mesa Ridge, 5:30 p.m. (Main Gym)

Monarch vs. Vista Ridge, 7 p.m. (Auxiliary Gym)

Dakota Ridge vs. Green Mountain, 7 p.m. (Main Gym)

Friday, Dec. 8

SMOKY HILL vs. Denver East, 5:30 p.m. (Auxiliary Gym)

Monarch vs. Doherty, 5:30 p.m. (Main Gym)

Mesa Ridge vs. Green Mountain, 7 p.m. (Auxiliary Gym)

Vista Ridge vs. Dakota Ridge, 7 p.m. (Main Gym)

Saturday, Dec. 9

SMOKY HILL vs. Vista Ridge, 11 a.m. (Main Gym)

Denver East vs. Green Mountain, 12:30 p.m. (Main Gym)

Dakota Ridge vs. Monarch, 2 p.m. (Main Gym)

Mesa Ridge vs. Doherty in Colorado Springs, 2 p.m.