Girls Basketball: 2017 Class 5A state tournament bracket, schedule

AURORA | Seedings and pairings for the 2017 Class 5A girls state basketball tournament as released on Feb. 19. Four teams in each region — the top 16 overall seeds — receive byes in the first round and play at home in the second round. Higher seeds are home teams in each round. Times to be announced. Aurora teams bold and uppercased:

GIRLS BASKETBALL

2017 CLASS 5A GIRLS STATE BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS

CAROL CALLAN REGION

First round byes: No. 1 Highlands Ranch (21-2); No. 8 Denver East (18-5); No. 9 Lakewood (18-5); No. 16 Castle View (15-8)

First round (Feb. 21)

NO. 33 OVERLAND (8-15) at No. 32 ThunderRidge (9-14)

No. 48 Chatfield (6-17) at No. 17 Rocky Mountain (16-6)

No. 40 Vista Ridge (6-17) at NO. 25 CHEROKEE TRAIL (12-10)



No. 41 Far Northeast Warriors (16-7) at No. 24 Grand Junction (4-17)

Second round (Feb. 24)

OVERLAND/ThunderRidge winner at No. 1 Highlands Ranch

Chatfield/Rocky Mountain winner at No. 16 Castle View

Vista Ridge/CHEROKEE TRAIL winner at No. 8 Denver East

Far Northeast Warriors/Grand Junction winner at No. 9 Lakewood

SHARON WILCH REGION

First-round byes: No. 4. Ralston Valley (22-1); No. 5. Fruita Monument (21-2); No. 12 Cherry Creek (16-7); No. 13 Pine Creek (17-6)

First round (Feb. 21)

No. 36 Palmer (9-14) at NO. 29 RANGEVIEW (14-9)



No. 45 Prairie View (11-12) at No. 20 Poudre (13-10)

No. 37 Pomona (7-16) at No. 28 Legacy (14-9), 6:30 p.m.

No. 44 Arvada West (8-15) at No. 21 Mountain Vista (12-11)

Second round (Feb. 24)

Palmer/RANGEVIEW winner at No. 4 Ralston Valley (22-1)

Prairie View/Poudre winner at No. 13 Pine Creek (17-6)

Pomona/Legacy winner at No. 5 Fruita Monument (21-2)

Arvada West/Mountain Vista winner at No. 12 Cherry Creek (16-7)

KAY GARMS REGION

First-round byes: NO. 2 GRANDVIEW (22-1); No. 7 Doherty (22-1); No. 10 Monarch (16-6); No. 15 Arapahoe (15-8)

First round (Feb. 21)

No. 34 Grand Junction (4-17) at No. 31 Dakota Ridge (8-15), 7 p.m.

No. 47 Mountain Range (6-17) at No. 18 Chaparral (15-8)

No. 39 Heritage (6-17) at No. 26 Rampart (10-13), 6 p.m.

No. 42 Columbine (10-13) at No. 23 Fairview (13-10)

Second round (Feb. 24)

Grand Junction/Dakota Ridge winner at NO. 2 GRANDVIEW (22-1)



Mountain Range/Chaparral winner at No. 15 Arapahoe (15-8)

Heritage/Rampart winner at No. 7 Doherty (22-1)

Columbine/Fairview winner at No. 10 Monarch (16-6)

ALICE BARRON REGION

First-round byes: No. 3 Horizon (20-3); No. 6 Fossil Ridge (18-5); NO. 11 REGIS JESUIT (17-6); No. 14 Bear Creek (16-7)

First round (Feb. 21)

NO. 35 EAGLECREST (9-14) at No. 30 Liberty (13-10)

No. 46 Brighton (12-11) at No. 19 Loveland (15-8)

No. 38 Denver South (9-14) at No. 27 Broomfield (9-14)

No. 43 Legend (10-13) at No. 22 Fort Collins (14-9)

Second round (Feb. 24)

EAGLECREST/Liberty winner at No. 3 Horizon (20-3)

Brighton/Loveland winner at No. 14 Bear Creek (16-7)

Denver South/Broomfield winner at No. 6 Fossil Ridge (18-5)

Legend/Fort Collins winner at NO. 11 REGIS JESUIT (17-6)

SWEET 16 (FEB. 28)

Second round winners

GREAT 8 (MARCH 3)

Sweet 16 winners at Denver Coliseum

FINAL FOUR (MARCH 9)

Great 8 winner at Denver Coliseum

CHAMPIONSHIP (MARCH 11)

Semifinal winner at Denver Coliseum