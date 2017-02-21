Girls Basketball: 2017 Class 5A state playoff scores/schedule

AURORA | Scoreboard and schedule for the 2017 Class 5A girls state basketball tournament, which began on Feb. 21, 2017. Aurora teams bold and uppercased:

GIRLS BASKETBALL

2017 CLASS 5A GIRLS STATE BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS

CAROL CALLAN REGION

First round byes: No. 1 Highlands Ranch (21-2); No. 8 Denver East (18-5); No. 9 Lakewood (18-5); No. 16 Castle View (15-8)

First round (Feb. 21)

No. 32 ThunderRidge 47, NO. 33 OVERLAND 30



No. 17 Rocky Mountain 58, No. 48 Chatfield 35

No. 40 Vista Ridge 66, NO. 25 CHEROKEE TRAIL 58



No. 41 Far Northeast Warriors 39, No. 24 Grand Junction Central 31

Second round (Feb. 24)

No. 32 ThunderRidge (10-14) at No. 1 Highlands Ranch (21-2)

No. 17 Rocky Mountain (17-6) at No. 16 Castle View (15-8)

No. 40 Vista Ridge (7-17) at No. 8 Denver East (18-5)

No. 41 Far Northeast Warriors (17-7) at No. 9 Lakewood (18-5), 7 p.m.

SHARON WILCH REGION

First round (Feb. 21)

NO. 29 RANGEVIEW 55, No. 36 Palmer 47



No. 20 Poudre 35, No. 45 Prairie View 27

No. 28 Legacy 60, No. 37 Pomona 55

No. 21 Mountain Vista 55, No. 44 Arvada West 40

Second round (Feb. 24)

NO. 29 RANGEVIEW (15-9) at No. 4 Ralston Valley (22-1)

No. 20 Poudre (14-10) at No. 13 Pine Creek (17-6)

No. 28 Legacy (15-9) at No. 5 Fruita Monument (21-2)

No. 21 Mountain Vista (13-11) at No. 12 Cherry Creek (16-7)

KAY GARMS REGION

First round (Feb. 21)

No. 31 Dakota Ridge 54, No. 34 Grand Junction 38

No. 18 Chaparral 78, No. 47 Mountain Range 29

No. 26 Rampart 52, No. 39 Heritage 38

No. 23 Fairview 79, No. 42 Columbine 45

Second round (Feb. 24)

No. 31 Dakota Ridge (9-15) at NO. 2 GRANDVIEW (22-1), 7 p.m.



No. 18 Chaparral (16-8) at No. 15 Arapahoe (15-8)

No. 26 Rampart (11-13) at No. 7 Doherty (22-1)

No. 23 Fairview (14-10) at No. 10 Monarch (16-6)

ALICE BARRON REGION

First-round byes: No. 3 Horizon (20-3); No. 6 Fossil Ridge (18-5); NO. 11 REGIS JESUIT (17-6); No. 14 Bear Creek (16-7)

First round (Feb. 21)

NO. 35 EAGLECREST 32, No. 30 Liberty 30

No. 19 Loveland 56, No. 46 Brighton 47

No. 27 Broomfield 58, No. 38 Denver South 21

No. 22 Fort Collins 37, No. 43 Legend 19

Second round (Feb. 24)

NO. 35 EAGLECREST (10-14) at No. 3 Horizon (20-3)

No. 19 Loveland (16-8) at No. 14 Bear Creek (16-7)

No. 27 Broomfield (10-14) at No. 6 Fossil Ridge (18-5), 6:30 p.m.

No. 22 Fort Collins (15-9) at NO. 11 REGIS JESUIT (17-6), 6 p.m.



SWEET 16 (FEB. 28)

Second round winners

GREAT 8 (MARCH 3)

Sweet 16 winners at Denver Coliseum

FINAL FOUR (MARCH 9)

Great 8 winner at Denver Coliseum

CHAMPIONSHIP (MARCH 11)

Semifinal winner at Denver Coliseum