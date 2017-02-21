Girls Basketball: 2017 Class 5A state playoff scores/schedule

AURORA | Scoreboard and schedule for the 2017 Class 5A girls state basketball tournament, which began on Feb. 21, 2017. Aurora teams bold and uppercased:
2017 CLASS 5A GIRLS STATE BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS
CAROL CALLAN REGION
First round byes: No. 1 Highlands Ranch (21-2); No. 8 Denver East (18-5); No. 9 Lakewood (18-5); No. 16 Castle View (15-8)
First round (Feb. 21)
No. 32 ThunderRidge 47, NO. 33 OVERLAND 30
No. 17 Rocky Mountain 58, No. 48 Chatfield 35
No. 40 Vista Ridge 66, NO. 25 CHEROKEE TRAIL 58
No. 41 Far Northeast Warriors 39, No. 24 Grand Junction Central 31
Second round (Feb. 24)
No. 32 ThunderRidge (10-14) at No. 1 Highlands Ranch (21-2)
No. 17 Rocky Mountain (17-6) at No. 16 Castle View (15-8)
No. 40 Vista Ridge (7-17) at No. 8 Denver East (18-5)
No. 41 Far Northeast Warriors (17-7) at No. 9 Lakewood (18-5), 7 p.m.
SHARON WILCH REGION
First round (Feb. 21)
NO. 29 RANGEVIEW 55, No. 36 Palmer 47
No. 20 Poudre 35, No. 45 Prairie View 27
No. 28 Legacy 60, No. 37 Pomona 55
No. 21 Mountain Vista 55, No. 44 Arvada West 40
Second round (Feb. 24)
NO. 29 RANGEVIEW (15-9) at No. 4 Ralston Valley (22-1)
No. 20 Poudre (14-10) at No. 13 Pine Creek (17-6)
No. 28 Legacy (15-9) at No. 5 Fruita Monument (21-2)
No. 21 Mountain Vista (13-11) at No. 12 Cherry Creek (16-7)
KAY GARMS REGION
First round (Feb. 21)
No. 31 Dakota Ridge 54, No. 34 Grand Junction 38
No. 18 Chaparral 78, No. 47 Mountain Range 29
No. 26 Rampart 52, No. 39 Heritage 38
No. 23 Fairview 79, No. 42 Columbine 45
Second round (Feb. 24)
No. 31 Dakota Ridge (9-15) at NO. 2 GRANDVIEW (22-1), 7 p.m.
No. 18 Chaparral (16-8) at No. 15 Arapahoe (15-8)
No. 26 Rampart (11-13) at No. 7 Doherty (22-1)
No. 23 Fairview (14-10) at No. 10 Monarch (16-6)
ALICE BARRON REGION
First-round byes: No. 3 Horizon (20-3); No. 6 Fossil Ridge (18-5); NO. 11 REGIS JESUIT (17-6); No. 14 Bear Creek (16-7)
First round (Feb. 21)
NO. 35 EAGLECREST 32, No. 30 Liberty 30
No. 19 Loveland 56, No. 46 Brighton 47
No. 27 Broomfield 58, No. 38 Denver South 21
No. 22 Fort Collins 37, No. 43 Legend 19
Second round (Feb. 24)
NO. 35 EAGLECREST (10-14) at No. 3 Horizon (20-3)
No. 19 Loveland (16-8) at No. 14 Bear Creek (16-7)
No. 27 Broomfield (10-14) at No. 6 Fossil Ridge (18-5), 6:30 p.m.
No. 22 Fort Collins (15-9) at NO. 11 REGIS JESUIT (17-6), 6 p.m.
SWEET 16 (FEB. 28)
Second round winners
GREAT 8 (MARCH 3)
Sweet 16 winners at Denver Coliseum
FINAL FOUR (MARCH 9)
Great 8 winner at Denver Coliseum
CHAMPIONSHIP (MARCH 11)
Semifinal winner at Denver Coliseum