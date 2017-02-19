Girls Basketball: 2017 Class 4A state tournament bracket, schedule

AURORA | Seedings and pairings for the 2017 Class 4A girls state basketball tournament as released on Feb. 19. Four teams in each region — the top 16 overall seeds — receive byes in the first round and play at home in the second round. Higher seeds are home teams in each round. Times to be announced. Aurora teams bold and uppercased:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel



GIRLS BASKETBALL

2017 CLASS 4A GIRLS STATE BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS

TANYA HAAVE REGION

First-round byes: No. 1 Pueblo South (21-2); No. 8 Holy Family (18-5); No. 9 Golden (20-3); No. 16 Durango (16-7)

First round (Feb. 21)

No. 33 Elizabeth (13-10) at No. 32 Littleton (13-10)

No. 48 Thompson Valley (8-15) at No. 17 Montrose (13-10)

NO. 40 VISTA PEAK (14-9) at No. 25 Mullen (11-12)

No. 41 Mountain View (12-11) at No. 24 Mead (13-10)

Second round (Feb. 24)

Elizabeth/Littleton winner at No. 1 Pueblo South (21-2)

Thompson Valley/Montrose winner at No. 16 Durango (16-7)

VISTA PEAK/Mullen winner at No. 8 Holy Family (18-5)

Mountain Vista/Mead winner at No. 9 Golden (20-3)

RHONDA BLANFORD-GREEN REGION

First-round byes: No. 4 Air Academy (19-4); No. 5 Windsor (17-6); No. 12 Discovery Canyon (16-7); No. 13 Rifle (20-3)

First round (Feb. 21)

No. 36 Kennedy (14-9) at No. 29 Berthoud (13-10), 7 p.m.

No. 45 Longmont (9-14) at No. 20 Green Mountain (10-13)

No. 37 Erie (10-13) at No. 28 Glenwood Springs (11-12)

No. 44 Skyview (18-5) at No. 21 The Classical Academy (18-5), 7 p.m.

Second round (Feb. 24)

Kennedy/Berthoud winner at No. 4 Air Academy (19-4)

Longmont/Green Mountain winner at No. 13 Rifle (20-3)

Erie/Glenwood Springs winner at No. 5 Windsor (17-6)

Skyview/The Classical Academy winner at No. 12 Discovery Canyon (16-7)

MARY SHEA REGION

First-round byes: No. 2 Pueblo West (20-3); No. 7 Mesa Ridge (19-4); No. 10 Pueblo East (16-7); No. 15 D’Evelyn (16-7)

First round (Feb. 21)

No. 34 Pueblo County (11-12) at No. 31 Greeley Central (15-8)

No. 47 Ponderosa (11-12) at No. 18 Falcon (16-7)

No. 39 Cheyenne Mountain (10-13) at No. 26 Silver Creek (15-8)

No. 42 Canon City (10-13) at No. 23 Fort Morgan (16-7)

Second round (Feb. 24)

Pueblo County/Greeley Central winner at No. 2 Pueblo West (20-3)

Ponderosa/Falcon winner at No. 15 D’Evelyn (16-7)

Cheyenne Mountain/Silver Creek winner at No. 7 Mesa Ridge (19-4)

Canon City/Fort Morgan winner at No. 10 Pueblo East (16-7)

DONALD WILSON REGION

First-round byes: No. 3 Evergreen (20-3); No. 6 Valor Christian (15-8); No. 11 George Washington (19-3); No. 14 Palisade (20-3)

First round (Feb. 21)

No. 35 Eagle Valley (14-9) at No. 30 Sierra (14-9)

No. 46 Lewis-Palmer (10-13) at No. 19 Centaurus (17-6)

No. 38 Denver West (13-9) at No. 27 Palmer Ridge (13-10)

No. 43 Widefield (12-11) at No. 22 Thomas Jefferson (16-7)

Second round (Feb. 24)

Eagle Valley/Sierra winner at No. 3 Evergreen (20-3)

Lewis-Palmer/Centaurus winner at No. 14 Palisade (20-3)

Denver West/Palmer Ridge winner at No. 6 Valor Christian (15-8)

Widefield/Thomas Jefferson winner at No. 11 George Washington (19-3)

SWEET 16 (FEB. 28)

Second round winners

GREAT 8 (MARCH 3)

Sweet 16 winners at Denver Coliseum

FINAL FOUR (MARCH 9)

Great 8 winner at Denver Coliseum

CHAMPIONSHIP (MARCH 11)

Semifinal winner at Denver Coliseum