Girls Basketball: 2017 Bison Bash tournament schedule, scores

AURORA | Results and schedule for the 2017 Bison Bash girls basketball tournament scheduled to be played Nov. 30-Dec. 2, 2017, at Vista PEAK Prep. Aurora team bold and uppercased:
2017 BISON BASH GIRLS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
First round, Nov. 30
Upper bracket
Sierra vs. Thomas Jefferson, 3:30 p.m. (Auxiliary Gym),
Fort Morgan vs. Windsor, 6:30 p.m. (Auxiliary Gym)
Lower bracket
Cheyenne Mountain vs. Glenwood Springs, 3:30 p.m. (Large Gym)
Greeley Central at VISTA PEAK, 6:30 p.m. (Large Gym)
Championship semifinal: Sierra/Thomas Jefferson winner vs. Fort Morgan/Windsor winner, 3:30 p.m. Dec. 1 (Large Gym)
Championship semifinal: Cheyenne Mountain/Glenwood Springs winner vs. Greeley Central/VISTA PEAK winner, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1 (Large Gym)
Consolation semifinal: Sierra/Thomas Jefferson loser vs. Fort Morgan/Windsor loser, 3:30 p.m. Dec. 1 (Auxiliary Gym)
Consolation semifinal: Cheyenne Mountain/Glenwood Springs loser vs. Greeley Central/VISTA PEAK loser, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1 (Auxiliary Gym)
Placing games, Dec. 2
Seventh-place, 10 a.m (Large Gym)
Fifth-place, 11:30 a.m. (Auxiliary Gym)
Third-place, 1 p.m. (Large Gym)
Championship, 4 p.m. (Large Gym)