Girls Basketball: 2017 Bison Bash tournament schedule, scores

AURORA | Results and schedule for the 2017 Bison Bash girls basketball tournament scheduled to be played Nov. 30-Dec. 2, 2017, at Vista PEAK Prep. Aurora team bold and uppercased:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

2017 BISON BASH GIRLS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

2017 BISON BASH GIRLS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

First round, Nov. 30

Upper bracket

Sierra vs. Thomas Jefferson, 3:30 p.m. (Auxiliary Gym),

Fort Morgan vs. Windsor, 6:30 p.m. (Auxiliary Gym)

Lower bracket

Cheyenne Mountain vs. Glenwood Springs, 3:30 p.m. (Large Gym)

Greeley Central at VISTA PEAK, 6:30 p.m. (Large Gym)

VISTA PEAK

Championship semifinal: Sierra/Thomas Jefferson winner vs. Fort Morgan/Windsor winner, 3:30 p.m. Dec. 1 (Large Gym)

Championship semifinal: Cheyenne Mountain/Glenwood Springs winner vs. Greeley Central/VISTA PEAK winner, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1 (Large Gym)

Consolation semifinal: Sierra/Thomas Jefferson loser vs. Fort Morgan/Windsor loser, 3:30 p.m. Dec. 1 (Auxiliary Gym)

Consolation semifinal: Cheyenne Mountain/Glenwood Springs loser vs. Greeley Central/VISTA PEAK loser, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1 (Auxiliary Gym)

Placing games, Dec. 2

Seventh-place, 10 a.m (Large Gym)

Fifth-place, 11:30 a.m. (Auxiliary Gym)

Third-place, 1 p.m. (Large Gym)

Championship, 4 p.m. (Large Gym)