Girls Basketball: 2016 Rebel With A Cause Tournament

LITTLETON | Results and schedule for the 2016 Rebel With A Cause girls basketball tournament scheduled to be played Dec. 1-3 at Columbine High School. Will be updated as tournament progresses. Aurora team bold and uppercased:

GIRLS BASKETBALL

2016 REBEL WITH A CAUSE GIRLS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

Thursday, Dec. 1

Legend vs. Columbine, 5:30 p.m.

Fountain-Fort Carson vs. EAGLECREST, 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 2

EAGLECREST vs. Legend, 5:30 p.m.

Columbine vs. Fountain-Fort Carson, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 3

Fountain-Fort Carson vs. Legend, 2 p.m.

EAGLECREST vs. Columbine, 3:30 p.m.