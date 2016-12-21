Girls Basketball: 2016 Nike Tournament of Champions – Joe Smith Division

PHOENIX | Results and schedule for the Joe Smith Division of the 2016 Nike Tournament of Champions played at various sites in Arizona Dec. 19-22. Will be updated as tournament progresses. Aurora team bold and uppercased:

2016 NIKE TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS — JOE SMITH DIVISION

Thursday, Dec. 22

Game 32 (Championship): Miami Country Day vs. Clovis West at Mesquite H.S., 4:30 p.m.

Game 31 (Third-place game): GRANDVIEW vs. St. Mary’s Stockton at Mesquite H.S., 1:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Game 30 (Fifth-place game): Seton Catholic vs. Centennial at Highland High School, 1:30 p.m.

Game 29 (Seventh-place game): Long Beach Poly vs. Riverdale Baptist (Md.) at Highland High School, 3 p.m.

Game 28 (Ninth-place game): Archbishop Mitty vs. St. John’s College at Highland High School, noon

Game 27 (11th-place game): Elizabeth Seton vs. Cardinal O’Hara at Mesquite High School – Court 2, 3 p.m.

Game 26 (13th-place game): St. Francis (Georgia) vs. Mercer County/St. Anthony winner at Highland High School, 9 a.m.

Game 25 (15th-place game): Rock Creek Christian Academy vs. Mercer County/St. Anthony lower, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 21

Game 24 (semifinals): Clovis West 63, St. Mary’s Stockton 58

Game 23 (semifinals): Miami Country Day 66, GRANDVIEW 60 (OT)

Game 22: Centennial 60, Riverdale Baptist (Md.) 33

Game 21: Seton Catholic 48, Long Beach Poly 36

Game 20: St. John’s College 65, Cardinal O’Hara 62

Game 19: Archbishop Mitty 60, Elizabeth Seton 49

Game 18: St. Anthony vs. Mercer County

Game 17: St. Francis (Georgia) 62, Rock Creek Christian Academy 33

Game 16: