Girls Basketball: 2016 Major Mortgage Wildcat Classic results, schedule

FRUITA | Results and schedule for the 2016 Major Mortgage Wildcat Classic girls basketball tournament scheduled to be played Dec. 8-10 at Fruita Monument High School. Will be updated as tournament progresses. Aurora teams bold and uppercased:

GIRLS BASKETBALL

2016 MAJOR MORTGAGE WILDCAT CLASSIC GIRLS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

Thursday, Dec. 8

Carbon (Utah) vs. Grand Junction, 3 p.m.

G.J. Central vs. Grand County (Utah), 4:30 p.m.

VISTA PEAK vs. Palisade, 6 p.m.

Fruita vs. RANGEVIEW, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 9

Grand County (Utah) vs. Palisade, 3 p.m.

G.J. Central vs. Carbon (Utah), 4:30 p.m.

RANGEVIEW vs. Grand Junction, 6 p.m.

Fruita vs. VISTA PEAK, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Palisade vs. RANGEVIEW, 9:30 a.m.

G.J. Central vs. VISTA PEAK, 11 a.m.

Grand Junction vs. Grand County (Utah), 12:30 p.m.

Fruita vs. Carbon (Utah), 2 p.m.