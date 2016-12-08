Girls Basketball: 2016 Major Mortgage Wildcat Classic results, schedule

FRUITA | Results and schedule for the 2016 Major Mortgage Wildcat Classic girls basketball tournament scheduled to be played Dec. 8-10 at Fruita Monument High School. Will be updated as tournament progresses. Aurora teams bold and uppercased:
Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel
2016 MAJOR MORTGAGE WILDCAT CLASSIC GIRLS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
Thursday, Dec. 8
Carbon (Utah) vs. Grand Junction, 3 p.m.
G.J. Central vs. Grand County (Utah), 4:30 p.m.
VISTA PEAK vs. Palisade, 6 p.m.
Fruita vs. RANGEVIEW, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 9
Grand County (Utah) vs. Palisade, 3 p.m.
G.J. Central vs. Carbon (Utah), 4:30 p.m.
RANGEVIEW vs. Grand Junction, 6 p.m.
Fruita vs. VISTA PEAK, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 10
Palisade vs. RANGEVIEW, 9:30 a.m.
G.J. Central vs. VISTA PEAK, 11 a.m.
Grand Junction vs. Grand County (Utah), 12:30 p.m.
Fruita vs. Carbon (Utah), 2 p.m.