Girls Basketball: 2016 Brighton Invitational results, schedule

BRIGHTON | Results and schedule for the 2016 Brighton Invitational girls basketball tournament scheduled to be played Dec. 13-17 at Brighton High School. Will be updated as tournament progresses. Aurora team bold and uppercased:

GIRLS BASKETBALL

2016 BRIGHTON INVITATIONAL GIRLS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

Tuesday, Dec. 13



Fort Collins 60, GATEWAY 33

Prairie View 57, Mountain Range 44

Legacy 61, Brighton 21

Thursday, Dec. 15

Prairie View vs. Legacy, 4 p.m.

GATEWAY vs. Mountain Range, 5:30 p.m.

Brighton vs. Fort Collins, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 17

GATEWAY vs. Legacy, 10 a.m.

Brighton vs. Mountain Range, 4 p.m.