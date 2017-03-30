Girls Basketball: 2016-17 All-EMAC teams

Gateway senior Makayla Jones returned from a knee injury that kept her out for most of last season to earn her way onto the All-EMAC first team for the 2016-17 girls basketball season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | Selections from Gateway, Hinkley, Rangeview, Vista PEAK and others (Brighton, Northglenn, Prairie View, Thornton and Westminster) on the All-East Metro Athletic Conference girls basketball teams for the 2016-17 season:

Rangeview’s Jaelin Jones earned All-EMAC 1st team honors for the 2016-17 girls basketball season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

2016-17 ALL-EAST METRO ATHLETIC CONFERENCE GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Makayla Jones, sr., Gateway; Bre Hill, sr., Hinkley; Jaelin Jones, sr., Rangeview; Denali Hughes, soph., Vista PEAK

Other selections: Kaylah Lewis, soph., Brighton; Isa Padilla, sr., Northglenn; Trista Skinner, sr., Prairie View; Maria Boltz, sr., Westminster

Player of the Year: Maria Boltz, sr., Westminster. Coach of the Year: La Monte Weddle, Rangeview

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Angel Broadus, soph. and LeShawn Love, sr., Rangeview; DeMe Moore, sr., Vista PEAK

In her first season at Vista PEAK, sophomore Denali Hughes (20) made the All-EMAC first team. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

Other selections: Aviana Covarrubias, sr., Brighton; Lauren Bertrand, soph. and Mack Maier, soph., Prairie View; Gabby Sotelo, sr., Thornton