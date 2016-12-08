Girls Basketball: 1st Annual Trace Young Memorial Tournament

KEENESBURG | Results and schedule for the 2016 Trace Young Memorial girls basketball tournament scheduled to be played Dec. 8-10 at Weld Central High School & Junior High School. Will be updated as tournament progresses. Aurora team bold and uppercased:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

GIRLS BASKETBALL

2016 TRACE YOUNG MEMORIAL BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

At Weld Central Senior H.S. & Junior H.S.

First round, Dec. 8



Game 1: HINKLEY 54, Prospect Ridge 22

Game 2: Falcon vs. Resurrection Christian, 1 p.m. (H.S. Main Gym)

Game 3: AURORA WEST CPA vs. Roaring Fork, 5 p.m. (Junior H.S. Gym)

Game 4: WILLIAM SMITH vs. Weld Central, 5 p.m. (H.S. Main Gym)

Championship/consolation semifinals, Dec. 9

Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 9 a.m. (H.S. Main Gym)

Game 6: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 5 p.m. (Junior H.S. Gym)

Game 7: HINKLEY vs. Game 2 winner, 1 p.m. (H.S. Main Gym)

Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 5 p.m. (H.S. Main Gym)

Placing games, Dec. 10

Championship game, 5 p.m. (H.S. Main Gym)

Third-place game, 1 p.m. (Junior H.S. Gym)

Fifth-place game, 1 p.m. (H.S. Main Gym)

Seventh-place game, 9 a.m. (H.S. Main Gym)