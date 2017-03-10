Girls Basketball: Grandview makes first state championship game with 60-27 win over Regis Jesuit

Grandview sophomore Alisha Davis celebrates after the Wolves’ 60-27 victory over Regis Jesuit in a Class 5A girls state basketball semifinal contest on March 9, 2017, at the Denver Coliseum. In the state championship game for the first, Grandview plays Lakewood at 6:30 p.m. Saturday on the same floor. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora SEntinel)

DENVER | For all of the success the Grandview girls basketball program has had in recent years, it seems like the Wolves must have made it to a state championship game before Thursday night.

Yet until its 60-27 victory over Regis Jesuit in an all-Aurora Class 5A semifinal at Denver Coliseum, Grandview hadn’t earned a state title shot despite a decade as one of the state’s top programs.

Coach Josh Ulitzky’s Wolves overcame another slow start with a 15-0 run to end the first quarter and were off and running on their way to their second win of the season over the Raiders, who were the last Aurora program to appear in the 5A state final when they beat Fossil Ridge for the 2014 title.

Senior Michaela Onyenwere poured in 23 points and junior Leilah Vigil added 14 as Grandview earned a spot in the 5A state championship game against ninth-seeded Lakewood at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Denver Coliseum. Like the Wolves, the Tigers also are in search of their first state crown.

Regis Jesuit had its nine-game winning streak snapped and finished the season 20-7.

Coach Carl Mattei’s Raiders were limited to a season-low in points, three fewer than they scored in a 58-30 loss to Grandview on Dec. 9, 2016. Freshman Jada Moore paced Regis Jesuit with eight points, while reserve Sidney Weigand chipped in six points for the Raiders.

(2) GRANDVIEW 60, (11) REGIS JESUIT 27



Score by quarters:

Regis Jesuit 3 11 8 5 — 27

Grandview 16 9 17 18 — 60

Regis Jesuit points: Jada Moore 8, Sidney Weigand 6, Fran Belibi 5, Emma Wrede 5. Grandview points: Michaela Onyenwere 23, Leilah Vigil 14, Allyah Marlett 7, Alisha Davis 6, Kennede Brown 4, Jaiden Galloway 4, Lenzi Hudson 2