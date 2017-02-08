Aurora roundup (Feb. 7, 2017): Belibi dunks again, Wolves win battle of 5A ranked girls hoops powers

Rangeview’s LeShawn Love (2) attacks the lane during the second half of the Raiders’ 72-40 EMAC girls basketball win over Brighton on Feb. 7, 2017, at Rangeview High School. Love scored 15 points to help the Raiders further cement their place atop the EMAC standings. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | Almost exactly a month after she did it for the first time, Regis Jesuit’s Fran Belibi dunked again in a game.

The high-flying sophomore — who became the first Colorado girl to dunk in a game when she threw down a one-hander Jan. 6 against Grand Junction — did so again during the third quarter of the Raiders 73-42 Continental League home win over Mountain Vista.

In similar fashion to her earlier dunk, Belibi got a steal, had an open floor in front of her and dunked with one hand. Her dunk highlighted the third straight win in league play for coach Carl Mattei’s Raiders, who improved to 14-6 overall and 6-1 in league play. (Full Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2017, here)

Once again, social media went crazy when Regis Jesuit’s girls basketball Twitter account posted video of the dunk. (Video credit Abby Wrede)

In a matchup of Class 5A top-five girls basketball teams, top-ranked Grandview faced a three-point deficit after one quarter at Horizon, but moved into the lead by halftime and went on to a 69-45 non-league victory.

Coach Josh Ulitzky’s Wolves outscored the Hawks 39-17 in the second half to improve to 18-1 overall. Senior Michaela Onyenwere scored 25 points to pace Grandview, while junior Leilah Vigil added 11 in the victory.

Rangeview moved a step closer to the EMAC championship with a 70-42 victory over visiting Brighton, as the Raiders used an 18-5 burst in the second quarter to gain separation over the Bulldogs.

Sophomore Angel Broadus and senior Jaelin Jones scored 20 points apiece, while senior LeShawn Love added 15 for Rangeview, which moved to 8-0 in EMAC play with just two games remaining and sit 12-9 overall.

Vista PEAK kept pace in the EMAC by doubling up visiting Gateway 60-30, as the Bison dominated on both ends of the floor to get their 10th win of the season.

Denali (DJ) Hughes poured in 18 points and Mikayla Jones added 10 for Vista PEAK (10-8, 5-1), which managed to contain the Olys outside of Makayla Jones, who reached double figures again with 12 points for Gateway (6-13, 4-3).

Hinkley also won in EMAC play with a 55-46 handling of Westminster, while Northglenn downed Aurora Central 66-20.

BOYS BASKETBALL

The Rangeview boys also have the EMAC title in their sites after picking up their eighth straight victory with a 65-49 victory at Brighton.

Senior Matthew Johnson tallied 23 points, junior Ryan Ongala added 15 and sophomore Jodaun Dotson contributed nine as coach Shawn Palmer’s Raiders improved to 12-7 overall and 7-0 in the EMAC.

Vista PEAK got off to a fast start and never let up in a 79-59 win over visiting Gateway.

Senior Marquise Johnson got the basket early and often for coach Gary Childress’ Bison (15-4, 6-1) and led the way with 22 points, while junior Te’Rae Johnson added 16 and senior Tre Early had 15.

The Olys dropped to 4-16 overall and 4-3 in EMAC play.

Regis Jesuit got 16 points from junior Elijah Martinez and 11 more from junior Justin Lamb, but couldn’t keep pace with Mountain Vista in a 69-54 Continental League road loss.

Coach Ken Shaw’s Raiders trailed by just a point after three quarters, but saw the Golden Eagles pull away with a 23-9 fourth quarter. Regis Jesuit dropped to 9-10 overall and 4-3 in the league.

Aurora Central (1-18, 1-6) fell to Northglenn 71-64.