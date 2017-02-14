Aurora roundup (Feb. 13, 2017): Wrede, Regis Jesuit stay hot in Continental League road win

Gateway’s Frankie Sessions, right, puts up a shot over Vista PEAK’s Dominic Taylor during a Unified basketball game between the Olys and Bison on Feb. 13, 2017, at Gateway High School. Vista PEAK won 35-33. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

PARKER | The Regis Jesuit girls basketball team is heating up at just the right time as it takes a five-game winning streak in its regular season finale following a 60-33 Continental League road win at Chaparral Monday.

Junior Emma Wrede made all five shots she took from the field on her way to 16 points lead to team for the second straight game and pace three players in double figures as the Raiders recorded a fourth straight win by 27 points or more.

Junior Jasmine Gaines came two points short of her season-high with a 13-point effort, while sophomore Francesca Belibi recorded her 15th double-double of the season with 10 points and 12 rebounds and added four blocked shots for coach Carl Mattei’s Regis Jesuit team, which improved to 16-6 overall and 8-1 in league play.

Regis Jesuit — which held the Wolverines to single digits in scoring in each of the first three periods — closes out the regular season at 6 p.m. Friday at Heritage (6-16, 1-8).

UNIFIED BASKETBALL

Vista PEAK visited Gateway in a matchup of fledgling Aurora Public Schools Unified programs and came away with a 35-33 victory in a competitive game that went down to the wire.

The Bison used good outside shooting and ball movement to overcome the Olys, who got a big game from Frankie Sessions.