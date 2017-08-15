Fall Sports 2017: Season gets underway as preps start practice

As head coach Olaf Siverson, center, looks on, members of the Gateway boys soccer team run through drills on Aug. 14, 2017, at Gateway High School. The practice took place on the first day of the 2017 fall prep athletic season around Colorado. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The first day of the full 2017 fall prep sports season arrived Monday, as practices were allowed by the Colorado High School Activities Association in the full compliment of sports.

Boys golfers began practice a week ago and now have been joined by football, volleyball, boys soccer, softball, cross country, boys tennis, field hockey and gymnastics, which also started working towards the start of the regular season in two weeks. Softball and boys tennis can begin regular season play later in the week.

Monday also marked the first day of school for students and athletes in the Cherry Creek School District, while Aurora Public Schools students returned last week. Regis Jesuit begins on Wednesday.

The Regis Jesuit boys golf and Cherokee Trail softball teams won Class 5A state championships last fall.

