Cross Country: Regis Jesuit’s Colsman, Grandview’s Mercer make 5A state medal podium

Regis Jesuit sophomore Isalina Colsman smiles as she stands with the other top-10 finishers in the 2017 Class 5A girls state cross country race on Oct. 28, 2017, at the Norris Penrose Events Center in Colorado Springs. Colsman’s seventh-place finish got her onto the All-State first team and gave her the best result in program history. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

COLORADO SPRINGS | Regis Jesuit’s Isalina Colsman learned lessons about running in the Class 5A girls state cross country race last season that she put into practice Saturday in her return.

The Raiders’ sophomore got off to a comfortable — but not crazy fast — start at the Norris Penrose Equestrian Center, maintained her position and finished strong in a well-executed run that earned her All-State first team honors and a spot in the program recordbooks.

Colsman moved up 10 spots in the standings from 2016 with a seventh-place finish that put her on the medal podium, which also included Grandview junior Kaitlyn Mercer with her 10th-place finish among Aurora competitors.

Mercer powered through the straight away to the finish line to hold off Cherokee Trail junior Caitlin McConnell for 10th place, but McConnell’s Cougars got the better of Mercer’s Wolves in the team chase.

Cherokee Trail had top-five aspirations following wins in the Centennial League Championships and Region 2 meet but coach Josh Tate’s team scored 266 points at the state meet to edge Coronado by two points for 11th place.

McConnell led the way for the Cougars, while sophomore Soonhee Han (57th), junior Kyra Stevenson (64th), sophomore Tarikwa Woldemariam (82nd) and freshman Campbell Faust (113th) rounded out the scoring.

On their way to a 13th-place team finish, the Wolves got a nice boost from Mercer and senior Caroline Robbins was next across the line in 66th. Robbins finished sixth at last season’s state meet — won by graduated Grandview star Brie Oakley — but went through an injury-plagued senior season.

Junior Denika Hallin (88th), sophomore Anna Swanson (90th) and sophomore Chloe Inhelder (134th) also scored for the Wolves.

Smoky Hill junior Amelia Johannes ran at state individually for the third time and finished 95th.

2017 CLASS 5A STATE CROSS COUNTRY (GIRLS)

Oct. 28 at Norris Penrose Equestrian Center

Team scores: 1. Mountain Vista 64 points; 2. Broomfield 92; 3. Rock Canyon 164; 4. Rocky Mountain 170; 5. Fairview 189; 6. Arvada West 190; 7. Cherry Creek 217; 8. Rampart 222; 9. Monarch 228; 10. Boulder 242; 11. CHEROKEE TRAIL (Caitlin McConnell, Soonhee Han, Kyra Stevenson, Tarikwa Woldemariam, Campbell Faust, Abby Snogren, Elyse Bartelmey) 266; 12. Coronado 268; 13. GRANDVIEW (Kaitlyn Mercer, Caroline Robbins, Denika Hallin, Anna Swanson, Chloe Inhelder, Chloe Cortes, Emily Martenson) 318; 14. Dakota Ridge 321; 15. Fossil Ridge 337; 16. Denver East 402; 17. Arapahoe 429; 18. Heritage 443; 19. Legacy 460; 20. Loveland 521

Top 10 individuals: 1. Jenna Fitzsimmons (Mountain Vista), 18 minutes, 10.3 seconds; 2. Caroline Eck (Mountain Vista), 18:16.4; 3. Claudia Burgess (Boulder), 18:16.6; 4. Ivy Gonzales (Broomfield), 18:20.3; 5. Stephanie Carrasco (Thornton), 18:21.5; 6. Sarah O’Sullivan (Mountain Vista), 18:26.1; 7. ISALINA COLSMAN (REGIS JESUIT), 18:27.5; 8. Kyla Ramsey (Rampart), 18:33.9; 9. Julia Schlepp (Rocky Mountain), 18:39.5; 10. KAITLYN MERCER (GRANDVIEW), 18:40.1

Other Aurora individuals: 11. Caitlin McConnell (Cherokee Trail), 18:40.9; 57. Soonhee Han (Cherokee Trail), 19:48.2; 64. Kyra Stevenson (Cherokee Trail), 19:57.9; 66. Caroline Robbins (Grandview), 19:59.9; 82. Tarikwa Woldemariam (Cherokee Trail), 20:10.6; 88. Denika Hallin (Grandview), 20:15.4; 90. Anna Swanson (Grandview), 20:17.6; 95. Amelia Johannes (Smoky Hill), 20:22.3; 113. Campbell Faust (Cherokee Trail), 20:36.0; 131. Abby Snogren (Cherokee Trail), 20:52.3; 134. Chloe Inhelder (Grandview), 20:58.3; 137. Chloe Cortes (Grandview), 21:06.7; 138. Elyse Bartelmey (Cherokee Trail), 21:07.8; 148. Emily Martenson (Grandview), 21:28.9