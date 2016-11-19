Cross Country: Brie Oakley wins Nike Southwest Regional, earns way to national title meet

Grandview senior Brie Oakley (949), here leading her team in warmups before the Class 5A state championship race, won the Nike Southwest Regional cross country race on Nov. 19, 2016, in Casa Grande, Arizona. Oakley set a meet record with a time of 16 minutes, 56 seconds, and qualified for the Nike Cross National meet Dec. 3 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

CASA GRANDE, ARIZONA | Grandview senior Brie Oakley won yet another cross country championship on Saturday, this one at the Nike Southwest Regional.

The recently crowned Class 5A state champion topped a field of runners from Colorado, Utah, New Mexico, Arizona and Nevada at the Grand Sports Academy, finishing with a meet-record time of 16 minutes, 56 seconds.

Running with her Grandview teammates as the Colorado Flyers, Oakley crossed the finish line with a 17-second cushion over runner-up Allie Schadler, a four-time Arizona state cross country champion at Rio Rico High School. In third place was Fort Collins’ Lauren Gregory, who was the 5A runner-up behind Oakley.

Oakley also earned her way into the Nike Cross Nationals on Dec. 3 in Portland, Oregon, which includes individuals and teams from eight regional meets across the country. Oakley finished 26th at last season’s Nike Cross National race, which was won by another Coloradan, former Air Academy star Katie Rainsberger.

Grandview junior Caroline Robbins — an all-state performer in the 5A state race — finished 46th in the regional in a time of 19:04, followed by Kaitlyn Mercer (99th), Peyton Dailey (140th), Erin Ellington (156th), Denika Hallin (163rd) and Anna Swanson (172nd).

In the boys large school open race, Smoky Hill senior Jemil Kassahun turned in a time of 16:15 that put him in fourth place.

Cole McPherson came in 118th, Brent Montoya 329th, Kaden Muckey 361st and Skylar Bachica 384th

Cherokee Trail’s Rylan Wallace, running unattached but accompanying the Smoky Hill team on the trip, finished 192nd in the boys championship race.

Regis Jesuit’s Christopher Long competed in the boys small school open race and finished 59th.

