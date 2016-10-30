Cross Country: Grandview’s Brie Oakley dazzles on her way to 5A state girls championship

Grandview senior Brie Oakley (949) builds an early lead over Fort Collins’ Lauren Gregory around the first mile mark of the Class 5A girls state cross country race run on Oct. 29, 2016, at the Norris Penrose Equestrian Center in Colorado Springs. Oakley won the state championship in 17 minutes, 7.83 seconds, well over a minute in front of Gregory, who was bidding for a fourth career state championship. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

COLORADO SPRINGS | Brie Oakley called her runner-up finish in last season’s Class 5A girls state cross country meet “insane.”

Her performance Saturday in her return to the Norris Penrose Equestrian Center was certifiably nuts.

Just a little over a year into competitive running, the Grandview senior not only won a monster matchup with three-time defending state champion Lauren Gregory of Fort Collins, but broke the course record by over a minute on a blazing hot October day that left many competitors collapsed on the ground.

Oakley — who was second to Gregory last season at the state meet — essentially pulled away from the Lambkins’ star midway through the race, built a 50-second lead with one mile left and crossed the finish line in 17 minutes, 7.83 seconds, stunning spectators with a time that set the course record by more than a full minute.

Junior Caroline Robbins joined Oakley on the medal podium with an all-state performance of sixth place, which helped the Wolves finished a program-best fourth in the team standings.

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

2016 CLASS 5A STATE CROSS COUNTRY (GIRLS)

Team scores: 1. Broomfield 55 points; 2. Mountain Vista 62; 3. Monarch 153; 4. GRANDVIEW 167; 5. Arvada West 196; 6. Cherry Creek 225; 7. Coronado 256; 8. Fossil Ridge 259; 9. Rock Canyon 265; 10. Boulder 268; 11. Fairview 281; 12. Arapahoe 283; 13. REGIS JESUIT 326; 14. Rampart 367; 15. CHEROKEE TRAIL 371; 16. Fort Collins 376; 17. Dakota Ridge 379; 18. ThunderRidge 421; 19. Rocky Mountain 442; 20. Chatfield 465

Top 10 individuals: 1. BRIE OAKLEY (GRANDVIEW), 17 minutes, 7.83 seconds; 2. Lauren Gregory (Fort Collins), 18:32.72; 3. Ivy Gonzales (Boromfield), 18:55.93; 4. Madison Mooney (Broomfield), 19:05.04; 5. Jenna Fitzsimmons (Mountain Vista), 19:06.21; 6. CAROLINE ROBBINS (GRANDVIEW), 19:06.25; 7. Brynn Siles (Legacy), 19:08.78; 8. Caroline Eck (Mountain Vista), 19:10.08; 9. Allison Mann (Liberty), 19:11.40; 10. Devon Peterson (Cherry Creek), 19:16.22

Other Aurora individuals: 17. Isalina Colsman (Regis Jesuit), 19:29.18; 37. Caitlyn McConnell (Cherokee Trail), 20:08.86; 41. Kaitlyn Mercer (Grandview), 20:17.39; 42. Amelia Johannes (Smoky Hill), 20:17.90; 53. Jordan Herrera (Cherokee Trail), 20:28.38; 65. Peyton Dailey (Grandview), 20:44.56; 79. Julia Vitella (Regis Jesuit), 21:02.43; 81. Kelly Grubaugh (Regis Jesuit), 21:04.86; 87. Erin Ellington (Grandview), 21:13.47; 88. Elizabeth Somer (Regis Jesuit), 21:15.82; 98. Soonhee Han (Cherokee Trail), 21:23.37; 112. Anna Swanson (Grandview), 21:46.19; 114. Liz Thomas (Cherokee Trail), 21:49.64; 120. Catie Vitella (Regis Jesuit), 21:56.31; 131. Clare Davidson (Regis Jesuit), 22:13.65; 135. Alexis Linhardt (Cherokee Trail), 22.23.23; 138. Charlotte Thomas (Cherokee Trail), 22:34.98; 140. Kyra Stevenson (Cherokee Trail), 22:38.05; 148. Denika Hallin (Grandview), 23:04.23