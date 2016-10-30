Cross Country: Grandview’s Brie Oakley dazzles on her way to 5A state girls championship

COLORADO SPRINGS | Brie Oakley called her runner-up finish in last season’s Class 5A girls state cross country meet “insane.”
Her performance Saturday in her return to the Norris Penrose Equestrian Center was certifiably nuts.
Just a little over a year into competitive running, the Grandview senior not only won a monster matchup with three-time defending state champion Lauren Gregory of Fort Collins, but broke the course record by over a minute on a blazing hot October day that left many competitors collapsed on the ground.
Oakley — who was second to Gregory last season at the state meet — essentially pulled away from the Lambkins’ star midway through the race, built a 50-second lead with one mile left and crossed the finish line in 17 minutes, 7.83 seconds, stunning spectators with a time that set the course record by more than a full minute.
Junior Caroline Robbins joined Oakley on the medal podium with an all-state performance of sixth place, which helped the Wolves finished a program-best fourth in the team standings.
Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel
2016 CLASS 5A STATE CROSS COUNTRY (GIRLS)
Team scores: 1. Broomfield 55 points; 2. Mountain Vista 62; 3. Monarch 153; 4. GRANDVIEW 167; 5. Arvada West 196; 6. Cherry Creek 225; 7. Coronado 256; 8. Fossil Ridge 259; 9. Rock Canyon 265; 10. Boulder 268; 11. Fairview 281; 12. Arapahoe 283; 13. REGIS JESUIT 326; 14. Rampart 367; 15. CHEROKEE TRAIL 371; 16. Fort Collins 376; 17. Dakota Ridge 379; 18. ThunderRidge 421; 19. Rocky Mountain 442; 20. Chatfield 465
Top 10 individuals: 1. BRIE OAKLEY (GRANDVIEW), 17 minutes, 7.83 seconds; 2. Lauren Gregory (Fort Collins), 18:32.72; 3. Ivy Gonzales (Boromfield), 18:55.93; 4. Madison Mooney (Broomfield), 19:05.04; 5. Jenna Fitzsimmons (Mountain Vista), 19:06.21; 6. CAROLINE ROBBINS (GRANDVIEW), 19:06.25; 7. Brynn Siles (Legacy), 19:08.78; 8. Caroline Eck (Mountain Vista), 19:10.08; 9. Allison Mann (Liberty), 19:11.40; 10. Devon Peterson (Cherry Creek), 19:16.22
Other Aurora individuals: 17. Isalina Colsman (Regis Jesuit), 19:29.18; 37. Caitlyn McConnell (Cherokee Trail), 20:08.86; 41. Kaitlyn Mercer (Grandview), 20:17.39; 42. Amelia Johannes (Smoky Hill), 20:17.90; 53. Jordan Herrera (Cherokee Trail), 20:28.38; 65. Peyton Dailey (Grandview), 20:44.56; 79. Julia Vitella (Regis Jesuit), 21:02.43; 81. Kelly Grubaugh (Regis Jesuit), 21:04.86; 87. Erin Ellington (Grandview), 21:13.47; 88. Elizabeth Somer (Regis Jesuit), 21:15.82; 98. Soonhee Han (Cherokee Trail), 21:23.37; 112. Anna Swanson (Grandview), 21:46.19; 114. Liz Thomas (Cherokee Trail), 21:49.64; 120. Catie Vitella (Regis Jesuit), 21:56.31; 131. Clare Davidson (Regis Jesuit), 22:13.65; 135. Alexis Linhardt (Cherokee Trail), 22.23.23; 138. Charlotte Thomas (Cherokee Trail), 22:34.98; 140. Kyra Stevenson (Cherokee Trail), 22:38.05; 148. Denika Hallin (Grandview), 23:04.23