Cross Country: 2016 Class 5A/4A regional meet schedule

Aurora cross country teams head out to a handful of different Class 5A and 4A regional meet Oct. 20-21, 2016, in an attempt to qualify for the Oct. 29 5A & 4A state meet at the Norris Penrose Events Center in Colorado Springs. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | Regional groups and schedules for the Class 5A and 4A cross country regionals involving Aurora teams scheduled for Oct. 20-21, 2016, at various sites:

2016 CLASS 5A/4A CROSS COUNTRY REGIONALS

5A Region 1 (Oct. 21 at Thornton Rec Center; girls 3:10 p.m., boys 4:50 p.m.)

Aurora teams: Aurora Central, Eaglecrest, Smoky Hill; Other teams: Arapahoe, Arvada West, Chatfield, Columbine, Dakota Ridge, Denver East, Far Northeast Warriors, Legend, Thornton (host)

5A Region 2 (Oct. 20 at Cherry Creek State Park; boys 3 p.m., girls 3:30 p.m.)

Aurora teams: Cherokee Trail, Gateway, Grandview, Overland, Regis Jesuit (host); Other teams: Bear Creek, Central (G.J.), Cherry Creek, Fruita Monument, Grand Junction, Heritage, Westminster

4A Region 3 (Oct. 20 at Cherry Creek State Park; boys 4 p.m., girls 4:30 p.m.)

Aurora team: Vista PEAK; Other teams: Abraham Lincoln, Alameda International (host), Arvada, Centaurus, Erie, George Washington, John F. Kennedy, Niwot, Northfield, Standley Lake, Thomas Jefferson, Valor Christian

5A Region 3 (Oct. 20 at Redstone Park, girls noon, boys 12:30 p.m.)

Aurora teams: Hinkley, Rangeview; Other teams: Boulder, Denver South, Fairview, Greeley West, Lakewood, Legacy, Monarch, Pomona, Ralston Valley, ThunderRidge (host)

5A Region 4 (4 p.m.. Oct. 21 at Spring Canyon Park)

Other teams: Adams City, Brighton, Broomfield, Fort Collins, Fossil Ridge, Horizon, Loveland, Mountain Range, Northglenn, Poudre, Prairie View, Rocky Mountain (host)

5A Region 5 (2:30 p.m., Oct. 20 at North Monument Valley Park)

Other teams: Castle View (host), Chaparral, Coronado, Doherty, Douglas County, Fountain-Fort Carson, Highlands Ranch, Liberty, Mountain Vista, Palmer, Rampart, Rock Canyon