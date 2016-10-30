Cross Country: Cherokee Trail’s Rylan Wallace fades after early lead, but earns all-state honors

Cherokee Trail senior Rylan Wallace, center, digs for the finish line during the end of the Class 5A boys state cross country race on Oct. 29, 2016, at the Norris Penrose Equestrian Center in Colorado Springs. Wallace finished in seventh place to earn all-state honors. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

COLORADO SPRINGS | Rylan Wallace found himself exactly where he didn’t want to be Saturday afternoon, in the lead of the Class 5A boys state cross country race after two miles.

The reason the Cherokee Trail senior found his 20 meter lead on the pack disconcerting is that he’d gone out way too fast and he knew he couldn’t hold it against the group immediately behind him, which included defending state champion Isaac Green of Monarch.

Green and a handful of others who went out more at a slower pace eventually passed Wallace, but he had enough left to get across the finish line in seventh place and claim the last all-state spot. Wallace’s finish marked the third-best in program history, as he joined Alex Dillenbeck and Scott Ingram as all-state performers.

In his second state meet, Wallace — who went out with a 4-minute, 25-second first mile — came across the finish line in 16:13.1 and made an 89-place jump from 2015.

Wallace’s Cherokee Trail finished three points ahead of Grandview for an Aurora-best 12th place in the team standings — a big improvement over last season’s 24th-place showing — with the Wolves in 13th and Eaglecrest in 18th.

The Raptors had the next two best Aurora results as senior George Rykovich and junior Mason Brown came across the finish line in 27th and 28th, respectively.

Grandview was paced by senior Chris Liston, who finished 52nd after he came in 127th a year ago.

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

2016 CLASS 5A STATE CROSS COUNTRY (BOYS)

Oct. 29, 2016, at Norris Penrose Equestrian Center

Team scores: 1. Monarch 88 points; 2. Mountain Vista 97; 3. Rock Canyon 142; 4. Arvada West 167; 5. Boulder 184; 6. Fort Collins 191; 7. Cherry Creek 198; 8. Dakota Ridge 218; 9. Palmer 236; 10. Rampart 239; 11. Arapahoe 294; 12. CHEROKEE TRAIL 354; 13. GRANDVIEW 357; 14. Fairview 359; 15. Fossil Ridge 367; 16. Poudre 378; 17.Â Broomfield 399; 18. EAGLECREST 405; 19. Central Grand Junction 343; 20. ThunderRidge 446

Top 10 individuals: 1. Isaac Green (Monarch), 15 minutes, 57.24 seconds; 2. Joshua Romine (Mountain Vista), 16:04.77; 3. Charlie Perry (Monarch), 16:06.26; 4. Bailey Timmons (Rock Canyon), 16:06.95; 5. Harrison Scudamore (Denver East), 16:08.79; 6. Connor McCabe (Rampart), 16:11.90; 7. RYLAN WALLACE (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 16:13:06; 8. Kyle Moran (Cherry Creek), 16:13.47; 9. Carter Dillon (Mountain Vista), 16:19.62; 10. Cameron Dimas (Fort Collins), 16:25.43

Other Aurora individuals: 27. George Rykovich (Eaglecrest), 16:53.87; 28. Mason Brown (Eaglecrest), 16:54.35; 47. Jemil Kassahun (Smoky Hill), 17:15.71; 65. Chris Liston (Grandview), 17:27.31; 74. Caleb Randolph (Grandview), 17:35.66; 85. Matthew Fox (Grandview), 17:43.04; 91. Jordan Craig (Grandview), 17:48.01; 101. Mitchell Garcia (Cherokee Trail), 17:53.79; 103. Bryson Nelson (Cherokee Trail), 17:55.54; 109. Noah Morgan (Cherokee Trail), 18:00.34; 115. Aaron Redman (Cherokee Trail), 18:06.20; 122. Colton Gates (Grandview), 18:09.56; 130. Gavin Morgenegg (Eaglecrest), 18:14.72; 137. Andrew Mills (Eaglecrest), 18:21.79; 149. Scott McLean (Eaglecrest), 18:50.74; 153. Carter Stevenson (Cherokee Trail), 18:58.01; 158. Matt Vafides (Grandview), 19:20.30; 159. Dan Karny (Grandview), 19:24.85; 160. Christian Branson (Eaglecrest), 19:34.04