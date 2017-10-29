Cross Country: Brown posts Eaglecrest boys all-time best state result with fourth-place finish

Eaglecrest senior Mason Brown (1083) holds up his fourth-place medal as he shares the medal podium with Rock Canyon’s Easton Allred (1178), Mountain Vista’s Carter Dillon (1141) and Rock Canyon’s Chris Theodore (1184) after the 2017 Class 5A boys state cross country race on Oct. 28, 2017, at the Norris Penrose Events Center. Brown made first team All-State, which goes to the top seven finishers, and had the highest finish in program history. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

COLORADO SPRINGS | During his fantastic 2017 season, Eaglecrest’s Mason Brown revised his goals several times.

He came into his senior season aiming for a top-five spot at the Class 5A boys state cross country race, then a number of eye-raising results got him shooting to win a state championship.

Brown fell short of his new goal, but accomplished his original one Saturday at the Norris Penrose Equestrian Center with a fourth-place finish that stands as the best boys state result in Eaglecrest history.

On a crisp fall day with an early race time that was almost the exact opposite of last season — when he finished 28th in hot, sunny conditions — Brown crossed the finish line in 15 minutes, 47.2 seconds, to easily pace locals in the 161-runner field.

Brown’s finish earned him first team All-State honors (top seven) and put him in front of both Steve Curtis (2002) and Max Bradley (2004) — both seventh-place finishers in their respective seasons — in program history.

Next across the finish line came Grandview senior Caleb Randolph, who finished 48th overall to help the Wolves improve one spot from their 2016 team finish in 12th.

Seniors Matt Fox (57th), Jordan Craig (72nd) and Matt Vafides (91st) and freshman Jake Sheykhet (98th) rounded out the scoring for coach Allyson Robbins’ Grandview team, which scored 65 fewer points than the previous season and secured the best finish for the program in at least the last decade.

Brown’s senior teammate Gavin Morgenegg (54th), Gateway junior Yonas Mogos (63rd), Rangeview sophomore Luke Sundberg (68th) and Regis Jesuit sophomore Owen Buehler (87th) had strong showings as Aurora individuals.

Sophomore Abdi Abade finished 73rd to lead Overland in its first trip to state as a team since 2013.

Brothers Isaiah and Grant Bradley finished 122nd and 124th, respectively, for the Trailblazers, who came in 20th.

2017 CLASS 5A STATE CROSS COUNTRY (BOYS)

Oct. 28 at Norris Penrose Equestrian Center

Team scores: 1. Mountain Vista 53 points; 2. Rock Canyon 71; 3. Rampart 95; 4. Monarch 118; 5. Dakota Ridge 142; 6. Legend 220; 7. Boulder 238; 8. Chaparral 239; 9. Fort Collins 239; 10. Fossil Ridge 264; 11. Heritage 287; 12. GRANDVIEW (Caleb Randolph, Matt Fox, Jordan Craig, Matt Vafides, Jake Sheykhet, Colton Gates, Nick Beckman) 292; 13. Poudre 346; 14. Fairview 348; 15. Cherry Creek 380; 16. Denver East 388; 17. Ralston Valley 447; 18. Arapahoe 450; 19. Rocky Mountain 493; 20. OVERLAND 507 (Abdi Abade, Isaiah Bradley, Grant Bradley, Rifat Emam, Kobe Jara, Jonael Cid Gonzalez, Jaime Gutierrez)

Top 10 individuals: 1. Charlie Perry (Monarch), 15 minutes, 36.8 seconds; 2. Chris Theodore (Rock Canyon), 15:42.1; 3. Austin Vancil (Dakota Ridge), 15:46.1; 4. MASON BROWN (EAGLECREST), 15:47.2; 5. Harrison Scudamore (Denver East), 15:49.8; 6. Carter Dillon (Mountain Vista), 15:51.1; 7. Michael Mooney (Broomfield), 15:53.5; 8. Easton Allred (Rock Canyon), 15:56.5; 9. Will Dixon (Monarch), 16:01.6; 10. Shayan Zarrin (Mountain Vista), 16:02.9

Other Aurora individuals: 48. Caleb Randolph (Grandview), 16:45.8; 54. Gavin Morgenegg (Eaglecrest), 16:48.1; 57. Matt Fox (Grandview), 16:48.9; 63. Yonas Mogos (Gateway), 16:52.2; 68. Luke Sundberg (Rangeview), 16:54.8; 72. Jordan Craig (Grandview), 16:57.4; 73. Abdi Abade (Overland), 16:58.2; 87. Owen Buehler (Regis Jesuit), 17:09.9; 91. Matt Vafides (Grandview), 17:11.4; 98. Jake Sheykhet (Grandview), 17:15.5; 122. Isaiah Bradley (Overland), 17:33.3; 124. Grant Bradley (Overland), 17:34.9; 128. Colton Gates (Grandview), 17:38.0; 141. Rifat Emam (Overland), 17:54.0; 148. Kobe Jara (Overland), 18:05.4; 152. Jonael Cid Gonzalez (Overland), 18:10.7; 155. Jaime Gutierrez (Overland), 18:22.1; 156. Nick Beckman (Grandview), 18:23.4