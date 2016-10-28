Cross Country: Aurora boys and girls Class 5A state meet qualifiers

The Grandview girls cross country team won the championship at the Class 5A Region 2 meet to earn an automatic berth into the 5A state meet on Oct. 29, 2016, at the Norris Penrose Events Center in Colorado Springs. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | A team-by-team list of the Aurora boys and girls teams and individuals who have qualified to run in the 2016 Class 5A state cross country meet on Oct. 29, 2016, at the Norris Penrose Equestrian Center in Colorado Springs:

AURORA 2016 CLASS 5A STATE CROSS COUNTRY QUALIFIERS

BOYS

Cherokee Trail: Mitchell Garcia, jr. (Bib #1051); Hunter Glasgo, sr. (Bib #1052); Bryson Nelson, sr. (Bib #1054); Aaron Redman, jr. (Bib #1055); Carter Stevenson, jr. (Bib #1056); Rylan Wallace, sr. (Bib #1057)

Eaglecrest: Christian Branson, soph. (Bib #1079); Mason Brown, jr. (Bib #1080); Scott MacLean, jr. (Bib #1081); Andrew Mills, sr. (Bib #1082); Gavin Morgenegg, jr. (Bib #1083); Charles Odden, sr. (Bib #1084); George Rykovich (Bib #1085)

Grandview: Jordan Craig, jr. (Bib #1110); Matthew Fox, jr. (Bib #1111); Colton Gates, jr. (Bib #1112); Dan Karny, soph. (Bib #1113); Chris Liston, sr. (Bib #1114); Caleb Randolph, jr. (Bib #115); Matt Vafides, jr. (Bib #1116)

Smoky Hill: Jemil Kassahun, sr. (Bib #1165)

GIRLS

Cherokee Trail: Soonhe Han, fr. (Bib #892); Jordan Herrera, sr. (Bib #893); Alexis Linhardt, sr. (Bib #894); Caitlyn McConnell, soph. (Bib #895); Kyra Stevenson, soph. (Bib #896); Charlotte Thomas, sr. (Bib #897); Liz Thomas, jr. (Bib #898)

Grandview: Peyton Dailey, jr. (Bib #945); Erin Ellington, jr. (Bib #946); Denika Hallin, soph. (Bib #947); Kaitlyn Mercer, soph. (Bib #948); Brie Oakley, sr. (Bib #949); Caroline Robbins, jr. (Bib #950); Anna Swanson, fr., (Bib #951)

Regis Jesuit: Isalina Colsman, fr. (Bib #983); Clare Davidson, fr. (Bib #984); Kelly Grubaugh, jr. (Bib #985); Sydney Lindquist, jr. (Bib #986); Elizabeth Somer, fr. (Bib #987); Catie Vitella, sr. (Bib #988); Julia Vitella, sr. (Bib #989)

Smoky Hill: Amelia Johannes, soph. (Bib #1004)