Cross Country: 2017 EMAC Championship boys, girls results

THORNTON | Team scores and Aurora individual boys and girls results for the 2017 EMAC Championship Cross Country Meet run on Oct. 11, 2017, at the Margaret Carpenter Rec Center. Aurora individuals and teams bold and uppercased:

CROSS COUNTRY: 2017 EMAC CHAMPIONSHIP RESULTS

Boys team scores: 1. RANGEVIEW 47 POINTS; 2. GATEWAY 54; 3. Thornton 78; 4. Prairie View 101; 5. Northglenn 118; 6. Brighton 119; 7. Westminster 204; 8. HINKLEY 217; 9. VISTA PEAK 234; 10. Adams City 286; AURORA CENTRAL NS

Top 10 boys individuals: 1. YONAS MOGOS (GATEWAY), 16 minutes, 14 seconds; 2. Manny Lujan (Thornton), 16:18; 3. LUKE SUNDBERG (RANGEVIEW), 16:27; 4. Cole Bergman (Northglenn), 17:07; 5. TESAMICHAEL WOLDE (RANGEVIEW), 17:17; 6. MARCO MURILLO (GATEWAY), 17:18; 7. Chase Addison (Brighton), 17:30; 8. Angel Duran (Thornton), 17:32; 9. CRYS PIPKIN (GATEWAY), 17:35; 10. Alexander Gutierrez (Prairie View), 17:36

Aurora boys team-by-team results (in order of finish)

Rangeview (47): 3. Luke Sundberg, 16:27; 5. Tesamichael Wolde, 17:17; 11. Ryan Slocum, 17:45; 12. Alexander Woldetatyos, 17:48; 16. Nicholas Provancal, 18:19; 25. Ricky Hurtado, 19:08; 53. Soloman Jameson, 21:04; Gateway (54): 1. Yonas Mogos, 16:14; 6. Marco Murillo, 17:18; 9. Crys Pipkin, 17:35; 14. Robel Woldegyorgis, 18:10; 24. Mahki Johnston, 19:03; 33. Daniel White, 19:47; Hinkley (217): 31. Excel Nsengiyumva, 19:44; 32. Jacob Perez, 19:46; 45. Rolondo Salas, 20:37; 58. Ramadan Ali, 22:06; 59. Shavaun Mar, 22:11; 65. Fernando Martinez, 23:38; 66. Leonel Martinez, 24:35; 67. Daniel Miramontes, 24:53; Vista PEAK (234): 20. Joshua Zimmerman, 18:40; 46. Derek Santiago, 20:44; 56. Liam Holt, 21:45; 61. Ethan Moore, 22:34; 63. Caleb Dakake, 23:27; Aurora Central (NS): 49. Giovani Valdez, 20:50; 52. Christian Bustamente, 20:55; 54. Gabriel Montoya, 21:27; 55. Steven Asher, 21:42

Girls team scores: 1. Prairie View 47 points; 2. Thornton 56; 3. Brighton 78; 4. HINKLEY 87; 5. Northglenn 157; 6. RANGEVIEW 164; 7. GATEWAY 171; 8. Westminster 177; Adams City, AURORA CENTRAL & VISTA PEAK NS

Top 10 girls individuals: 1. Stephanie Carrasco (Thornton), 18 minutes, 3 seconds; 2. Kiran Green (Brighton), 19:04; 3. Maia Shore (Thornton), 19:41; 4. Alexx Mcmillan (Prairie View), 20:12; 5. Hope Watkins (Thornton), 20:14; 6. Kasia Poulson (Prairie View), 20:44; 7. Taylor Wilpolt (Northglenn), 20:55; 8. Sabrina Pawlak (Prairie View), 21:03; 9. PATRICIA RUIZ (VISTA PEAK), 21:21; 10. SARAH MACHACEK (VISTA PEAK), 21:37

Aurora girls team-by-team results (in order of finish)

Hinkley (87): 13. Grace Ramirez, 22:11; 16. Paula Andrade, 22:31; 18. Macenzie Clayton, 22:40; 26. Yulissa Chavez, 23:42; 39. Dahlia Castillo, 25:03; 40. Charity Baker, 25:03; Rangeview (164): 15. Renee Tracy, 22:28; 35. Shynell Moore, 24:43; 43. Dreighton Godfrey, 25:36; 49. Sumer Martin, 26:47; 51. Beatrice Martinez, 26:49; 52. Mahayla Griggs, 26:57; 53. Caroline Smith, 26:59; Gateway (171): 12. Carmichael Sherwood, 22:05; 30. Diana Morales Cebreros, 24:06; 45. Aileen Lujah Burgos, 26:19; 55. Hannah Thompson, 28:00; 59. Adlemi Venegas Munoz, 29:45; Aurora Central (NS): 33. Yesenia Blanco, 24:34; 36. Aline Thongvanh, 24:49; 38. Ajaji Kottu, 24:57; 50. Melanie Mendez, 26:48; Vista PEAK (NS): 9. Patricia Ruiz, 21:21; 10. Sarah Machacek, 21:37; 24. Jordyn Stapleton, 23:27; 25. Andrea Burba, 23:38