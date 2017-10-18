Cross Country: 2017 Class 5A/4A regional meet schedule

AURORA | Regional groups and schedules for the Class 5A and 4A cross country regionals involving Aurora teams scheduled for Oct. 19, 2017, at various sites:
Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel
2017 CLASS 5A/4A CROSS COUNTRY REGIONALS
5A Region 1 (Oct. 19 at Northwest Open Spaces, girls 2 p.m., boys 3 p.m.)
Aurora teams: Aurora Central, Eaglecrest, Smoky Hill; Other teams: Arapahoe, Arvada West, Chatfield, Columbine, Dakota Ridge, Denver East, FNE Warriors, Legend, Thornton
5A Region 2 (Oct. 19 at Northwest Open Spaces, girls 2:30 p.m., boys 3:30 p.m.)
Aurora teams: Cherokee Trail, Gateway, Grandview, Overland, Regis Jesuit; Other teams: Bear Creek, Central (G.J.), Cherry Creek, Fruita Monument, Grand Junction, Heritage, Westminster
5A Region 3 (Oct. 19 at Harlow Platts Park/Viele Lake, Boulder)
Aurora teams: Hinkley, Rangeview; Other teams: Boulder, Denver South, Fairview, Greeley West, Lakewood, Legacy, Monarch, Pomona, Ralston Valley, ThunderRidge
5A Region 4 (Oct. 19 at Adams County Fair Grounds)
Other teams: Adams City, Brighton, Broomfield, Fort Collins, Fossil Ridge, Horizon, Loveland, Mountain Range, Northglenn, Poudre, Prairie View, Rocky Mountain
5A Region 5 (Oct. 19 at North Monument Valley Park, Colorado Springs)
Other teams: Castle View, Chaparral, Coronado, Doherty, Douglas County, Fountain-Fort Carson, Highlands Ranch, Liberty, Mountain Vista, Palmer, Rampart, Rock Canyon
4A Region 3 (Oct. 19 at Lyons High School, boys 3 p.m., girls 4 p.m.)
Aurora team: Vista PEAK; Other teams: Abraham Lincoln, Alameda International, Arvada, Centaurus, Erie, George Washington, John F. Kennedy, Niwot, Northfield, Standley Lake, Thomas Jefferson, Valor Christian