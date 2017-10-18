Cross Country: 2017 Class 5A/4A regional meet schedule

Centennial League cross country teams will see a lot of each other again in regional competition as seven of the eight teams are in the Class 5A Region 1 or Region 2 fields, which both run on Oct. 19, 2017, at Northwest Open Spaces Park. The top four teams and top 15 individuals from each regional race advance to the 5A state meet. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | Regional groups and schedules for the Class 5A and 4A cross country regionals involving Aurora teams scheduled for Oct. 19, 2017, at various sites:

2017 CLASS 5A/4A CROSS COUNTRY REGIONALS

5A Region 1 (Oct. 19 at Northwest Open Spaces, girls 2 p.m., boys 3 p.m.)

Aurora teams: Aurora Central, Eaglecrest, Smoky Hill; Other teams: Arapahoe, Arvada West, Chatfield, Columbine, Dakota Ridge, Denver East, FNE Warriors, Legend, Thornton

5A Region 2 (Oct. 19 at Northwest Open Spaces, girls 2:30 p.m., boys 3:30 p.m.)

Aurora teams: Cherokee Trail, Gateway, Grandview, Overland, Regis Jesuit; Other teams: Bear Creek, Central (G.J.), Cherry Creek, Fruita Monument, Grand Junction, Heritage, Westminster

5A Region 3 (Oct. 19 at Harlow Platts Park/Viele Lake, Boulder)

Aurora teams: Hinkley, Rangeview; Other teams: Boulder, Denver South, Fairview, Greeley West, Lakewood, Legacy, Monarch, Pomona, Ralston Valley, ThunderRidge

5A Region 4 (Oct. 19 at Adams County Fair Grounds)

Other teams: Adams City, Brighton, Broomfield, Fort Collins, Fossil Ridge, Horizon, Loveland, Mountain Range, Northglenn, Poudre, Prairie View, Rocky Mountain

5A Region 5 (Oct. 19 at North Monument Valley Park, Colorado Springs)

Other teams: Castle View, Chaparral, Coronado, Doherty, Douglas County, Fountain-Fort Carson, Highlands Ranch, Liberty, Mountain Vista, Palmer, Rampart, Rock Canyon

4A Region 3 (Oct. 19 at Lyons High School, boys 3 p.m., girls 4 p.m.)

Aurora team: Vista PEAK; Other teams: Abraham Lincoln, Alameda International, Arvada, Centaurus, Erie, George Washington, John F. Kennedy, Niwot, Northfield, Standley Lake, Thomas Jefferson, Valor Christian