Cross Country: 2017 Class 5A state meet team, individual results (girls)

Cherokee Trail junior Kyra Stevenson (909) is part of the pack as it nears the mile mark of the 2017 Class 5A girls state cross country race on Oct. 28, 2017, at the Norris Penrose Equestrian Center in Colorado Springs. Stevenson finished 64th in the field of 160 runners to help the Cougars to an 11th-place team finish. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

COLORADO SPRINGS | Team scores and final individual results for the 2017 Class 5A girls state cross country race run on Oct. 28, 2017, at the Norris Penrose Equestrian Center. Aurora runners and teams bold and uppercased unless otherwise noted:

2017 CLASS 5A STATE CROSS COUNTRY (GIRLS)

Oct. 28 at Norris Penrose Equestrian Center

Team scores: 1. Mountain Vista 64 points; 2. Broomfield 92; 3. Rock Canyon 164; 4. Rocky Mountain 170; 5. Fairview 189; 6. Arvada West 190; 7. Cherry Creek 217; 8. Rampart 222; 9. Monarch 228; 10. Boulder 242; 11. CHEROKEE TRAIL (Caitlin McConnell, Soonhee Han, Kyra Stevenson, Tarikwa Woldemariam, Campbell Faust, Abby Snogren, Elyse Bartelmey) 266; 12. Coronado 268; 13. GRANDVIEW (Kaitlyn Mercer, Caroline Robbins, Denika Hallin, Anna Swanson, Chloe Inhelder, Chloe Cortes, Emily Martenson) 318; 14. Dakota Ridge 321; 15. Fossil Ridge 337; 16. Denver East 402; 17. Arapahoe 429; 18. Heritage 443; 19. Legacy 460; 20. Loveland 521

Top 10 individuals: 1. Jenna Fitzsimmons (Mountain Vista), 18 minutes, 10.3 seconds; 2. Caroline Eck (Mountain Vista), 18:16.4; 3. Claudia Burgess (Boulder), 18:16.6; 4. Ivy Gonzales (Broomfield), 18:20.3; 5. Stephanie Carrasco (Thornton), 18:21.5; 6. Sarah O’Sullivan (Mountain Vista), 18:26.1; 7. ISALINA COLSMAN (REGIS JESUIT), 18:27.5; 8. Kyla Ramsey (Rampart), 18:33.9; 9. Julia Schlepp (Rocky Mountain), 18:39.5; 10. KAITLYN MERCER (GRANDVIEW), 18:40.1

Other Aurora individuals: 11. Caitlin McConnell (Cherokee Trail), 18:40.9; 57. Soonhee Han (Cherokee Trail), 19:48.2; 64. Kyra Stevenson (Cherokee Trail), 19:57.9; 66. Caroline Robbins (Grandview), 19:59.9; 82. Tarikwa Woldemariam (Cherokee Trail), 20:10.6; 88. Denika Hallin (Grandview), 20:15.4; 90. Anna Swanson (Grandview), 20:17.6; 95. Amelia Johannes (Smoky Hill), 20:22.3; 113. Campbell Faust (Cherokee Trail), 20:36.0; 131. Abby Snogren (Cherokee Trail), 20:52.3; 134. Chloe Inhelder (Grandview), 20:58.3; 137. Chloe Cortes (Grandview), 21:06.7; 138. Elyse Bartelmey (Cherokee Trail), 21:07.8; 148. Emily Martenson (Grandview), 21:28.9