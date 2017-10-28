Cross Country: 2017 Class 5A state meet team, individual results (boys)

A pack that includes three Aurora runners — Grandview’s Caleb Randolph (1111), Rangeview’s Luke Sundberg (1176) and Overland’s Abdi Abade (1148) rounds a turn about the midway point of the 2017 Class 5A boys state cross country race on Oct. 28, 2017, at the Norris Penrose Equestrian Center in Colorado Springs. Randolph finished 48th, Sundberg 68th and Abade 73rd in the final standings. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

COLORADO SPRINGS | Team scores and final individual results for the 2017 Class 5A boys state cross country race run on Oct. 28, 2017, at the Norris Penrose Equestrian Center. Aurora runners and teams bold and uppercased unless otherwise noted:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

2017 CLASS 5A STATE CROSS COUNTRY (BOYS)

Oct. 28 at Norris Penrose Equestrian Center

Team scores: 1. Mountain Vista 53 points; 2. Rock Canyon 71; 3. Rampart 95; 4. Monarch 118; 5. Dakota Ridge 142; 6. Legend 220; 7. Boulder 238; 8. Chaparral 239; 9. Fort Collins 239; 10. Fossil Ridge 264; 11. Heritage 287; 12. GRANDVIEW (Caleb Randolph, Matt Fox, Jordan Craig, Matt Vafides, Jake Sheykhet, Colton Gates, Nick Beckman) 292; 13. Poudre 346; 14. Fairview 348; 15. Cherry Creek 380; 16. Denver East 388; 17. Ralston Valley 447; 18. Arapahoe 450; 19. Rocky Mountain 493; 20. OVERLAND 507 (Abdi Abade, Isaiah Bradley, Grant Bradley, Rifat Emam, Kobe Jara, Jonael Cid Gonzalez, Jaime Gutierrez)

Top 10 individuals: 1. Charlie Perry (Monarch), 15 minutes, 36.8 seconds; 2. Chris Theodore (Rock Canyon), 15:42.1; 3. Austin Vancil (Dakota Ridge), 15:46.1; 4. MASON BROWN (EAGLECREST), 15:47.2; 5. Harrison Scudamore (Denver East), 15:49.8; 6. Carter Dillon (Mountain Vista), 15:51.1; 7. Michael Mooney (Broomfield), 15:53.5; 8. Easton Allred (Rock Canyon), 15:56.5; 9. Will Dixon (Monarch), 16:01.6; 10. Shayan Zarrin (Mountain Vista), 16:02.9

Other Aurora individuals: 48. Caleb Randolph (Grandview), 16:45.8; 54. Gavin Morgenegg (Eaglecrest), 16:48.1; 57. Matt Fox (Grandview), 16:48.9; 63. Yonas Mogos (Gateway), 16:52.2; 68. Luke Sundberg (Rangeview), 16:54.8; 72. Jordan Craig (Grandview), 16:57.4; 73. Abdi Abade (Overland), 16:58.2; 87. Owen Buehler (Regis Jesuit), 17:09.9; 91. Matt Vafides (Grandview), 17:11.4; 98. Jake Sheykhet (Grandview), 17:15.5; 122. Isaiah Bradley (Overland), 17:33.3; 124. Grant Bradley (Overland), 17:34.9; 128. Colton Gates (Grandview), 17:38.0; 141. Rifat Emam (Overland), 17:54.0; 148. Kobe Jara (Overland), 18:05.4; 152. Jonael Cid Gonzalez (Overland), 18:10.7; 155. Jaime Gutierrez (Overland), 18:22.1; 156. Nick Beckman (Grandview), 18:23.4