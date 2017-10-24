Cross Country: 2017 Aurora Class 5A boys, girls state meet qualifiers

Overland sophomore Abdi Abade starts to climb a hill during the Class 5A Region 2 boys cross country race on Oct. 19, 2017, at Northwest Open Spaces Park. Abade is part of Overland’s first boys team to qualify for the 5A state meet since 2012. A total of four Aurora teams plus seven individuals will compete in the 5A state meet on Oct. 28, 2017, at the Norris Penrose Events Center in Colorado Springs. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | List of boys and girls qualifiers from city schools for the Class 5A state cross country meet on Oct. 28, 2017, at the Norris Penrose Events Center in Colorado Springs. The 5A boys race is scheduled of 9:20 a.m., with the 5A girls at 10:40 a.m. Bib numbers per Colorado High School Activities Association:

2017 AURORA CLASS 5A BOYS & GIRLS STATE CROSS COUNTRY QUALIFIERS

BOYS

EAGLECREST (2): Mason Brown, sr. (Bib #1083), Gavin Morgenegg, sr. (Bib #1084)

GATEWAY: Yonas Mogos, jr. (Bib #1106)

GRANDVIEW (7): Nick Beckman, soph. (Bib #1107), Jordan Craig, sr. (Bib #1108), Matt Fox, sr. (Bib #1109), Colton Gates, sr. (Bib #1110), Caleb Randolph, sr. (Bib #1111), Jake Sheykhet, fr. (Bib #1112), Matt Vafides, sr. (Bib #1113)

OVERLAND (7): Abdi Abade, soph. (Bib #1148), Grant Bradley, soph. (Bib #1149), Isaiah Bradley, jr. (Bib #1150), Jonael Cid Gonzalez, fr. (Bib #1151), Rifat Emam, soph. (Bib #1152), Jaime Gutierrez, fr. (Bib #1153), Kobe Jara, jr. (Bib #1154)

RANGEVIEW: Luke Sundberg, soph. (Bib #1176)

REGIS JESUIT: Owen Buehler, soph. (Bib #1177)

GIRLS

CHEROKEE TRAIL (7): Elyse Bartelmey, sr. (Bib #904), Campbell Faust, fr. (Bib #905), Soonhee Han, soph. (Bib #906), Caitlin McConnell, jr. (Bib #907), Abby Snogren, fr. (Bib #908), Kyra Stevenson, jr. (Bib #909), Tarikwa Woldemariam, soph. (Bib #910)

GRANDVIEW (7): Chloe Cortes, sr. (Bib #955), Denika Hallin, jr. (Bib #956), Chloe Inhelder, soph. (Bib #957), Emily Martenson, soph. (Bib #958), Kaitlyn Mercer, jr. (Bib #959), Caroline Robbins, sr. (Bib #960), Anna Swanson, soph. (Bib #961)

REGIS JESUIT: Isalina Colsman, soph. (Bib #1012)

SMOKY HILL: Amelia Johannes, jr. (Bib #1027)