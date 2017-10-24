Cross Country: 2017 Aurora Class 5A boys, girls state meet qualifiers

AURORA | List of boys and girls qualifiers from city schools for the Class 5A state cross country meet on Oct. 28, 2017, at the Norris Penrose Events Center in Colorado Springs. The 5A boys race is scheduled of 9:20 a.m., with the 5A girls at 10:40 a.m. Bib numbers per Colorado High School Activities Association:
Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel
2017 AURORA CLASS 5A BOYS & GIRLS STATE CROSS COUNTRY QUALIFIERS
BOYS
EAGLECREST (2): Mason Brown, sr. (Bib #1083), Gavin Morgenegg, sr. (Bib #1084)
GATEWAY: Yonas Mogos, jr. (Bib #1106)
GRANDVIEW (7): Nick Beckman, soph. (Bib #1107), Jordan Craig, sr. (Bib #1108), Matt Fox, sr. (Bib #1109), Colton Gates, sr. (Bib #1110), Caleb Randolph, sr. (Bib #1111), Jake Sheykhet, fr. (Bib #1112), Matt Vafides, sr. (Bib #1113)
OVERLAND (7): Abdi Abade, soph. (Bib #1148), Grant Bradley, soph. (Bib #1149), Isaiah Bradley, jr. (Bib #1150), Jonael Cid Gonzalez, fr. (Bib #1151), Rifat Emam, soph. (Bib #1152), Jaime Gutierrez, fr. (Bib #1153), Kobe Jara, jr. (Bib #1154)
RANGEVIEW: Luke Sundberg, soph. (Bib #1176)
REGIS JESUIT: Owen Buehler, soph. (Bib #1177)
GIRLS
CHEROKEE TRAIL (7): Elyse Bartelmey, sr. (Bib #904), Campbell Faust, fr. (Bib #905), Soonhee Han, soph. (Bib #906), Caitlin McConnell, jr. (Bib #907), Abby Snogren, fr. (Bib #908), Kyra Stevenson, jr. (Bib #909), Tarikwa Woldemariam, soph. (Bib #910)
GRANDVIEW (7): Chloe Cortes, sr. (Bib #955), Denika Hallin, jr. (Bib #956), Chloe Inhelder, soph. (Bib #957), Emily Martenson, soph. (Bib #958), Kaitlyn Mercer, jr. (Bib #959), Caroline Robbins, sr. (Bib #960), Anna Swanson, soph. (Bib #961)
REGIS JESUIT: Isalina Colsman, soph. (Bib #1012)
SMOKY HILL: Amelia Johannes, jr. (Bib #1027)