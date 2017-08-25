Cross Country: 2017 Aurora City Championships results (girls)

Eaglecrest’s Halie Lewis (506) and Olivia Williams (519) run with each other midway through the Aurora City Championship girls cross country race on Aug. 25, 2017, at the Aurora Sports Park. Lewis and Williams finished 12th and 13th, respectively, to earn second team All-City honors. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | Team scores and individual results for the Aurora City Championship girls cross country race held on Aug. 24, 2017, at the Aurora Sports Park:

2017 AURORA CITY CHAMPIONSHIP CROSS COUNTRY RESULTS (GIRLS)

Team scores: 1. Cherokee Trail 30 points; 2. Grandview 42; 3. Eaglecrest 91; 4. Smoky Hill 101; 5. Overland 166; 6. Vista PEAK 170; 7. Hinkley 183; 8. Rangeview 207; Gateway no score

1st team All-City (top seven): 1. Kaitlyn Mercer (Grandview), 19 minutes, 1 second; 2. Amelia Johannes (Smoky Hill), 20:27; 3. Caitlin McConnell (Cherokee Trail), 20:39; 4. Tariwa Woldemariam (Cherokee Trail), 20:40; 5. Denika Hallin (Grandview), 20:44; 6. Campbell Faust (Cherokee Trail), 20:49; 7. Anna Swanson (Grandview), 20:53

2nd team All-City (8-14): 8. Adeline Wilson (Cherokee Trail), 21:06; 9. Jessica Brookie (Cherokee Trail), 21:08; 10. Kyra Stevenson (Cherokee Trail), 21:17; 11. Soonhee Han (Cherokee Trail), 21:28; 12. Halie Lewis (Eaglecrest), 21:50; 13. Olivia Williams (Eaglecrest), 22:01; 14. Erin Ellington (Grandview), 22:04

Team by team results (in order of finish, overall place)

Cherokee Trail (30): 3. Caitlin McConnell, 20:39; 4. Tarikwa Woldemariam, 20:40; 6. Campbell Faust, 20:49; 8. Adeline Wilson, 21:06; 9. Jessica Brookie, 21:08; 10. Kyra Stevenson, 21:17; 11. Soonhee Han, 21:28

Grandview (42): 1. Kaitlyn Mercer, 19:01; 5. Denika Hallin, 20:44; 7. Anna Swanson, 20:53; 14. Erin Ellington, 22:04; 15. Emily Martenson, 22:11; 17. Angela Na, 23:14; 19. Mandy Brockamp, 23:39

Eaglecrest (91): 12. Halie Lewis, 21:50; 13. Olivia Williams, 22:01; 20. Celesse Myles, 23:43; 22. Emily Llamas, 23:51; 24. Faith Lind, 24:03; 25. Natie Selenke, 24:05; 37. Emily Hunter, 25:40

Smoky Hill (101): 2. Amelia Johannes, 20:27; 18. Mahalia Thomas, 23:16; 23. Kyndall Hadley, 23:59; 27. Elizabeth Russo, 24:17; 31. Carter Faust, 24:40; 34. Katie Power, 25:17; 38. Evangeline Eliason, 26:58

Overland (166): 16. Joanna O’Connell, 22:53; 28. Kate Rowland, 24:21; 36. Hillary Moreno, 25:21; 42. Tatiana Cantu, 27:23; 44. Remi Bassett, 27:43; 45. Natalie Lyon, 28:00; 52. Daniah Elgomati, 30:12

Vista PEAK (170): 21. Patricia Ruiz, 23:48; 26. Sarah Machacek, 24:05; 33. Wendy De Raza, 24:56; 43. Jordyn Stapleton, 27:32; 47. Andrea Burba, 28:32; 49. Ava Holmes, 28:49; 54. Brenda O’Riley, 30:38

Hinkley (183): 29. Grace Ramirez, 24:23; 30. Josie Bemis, 24:26; 35. Yulissa Chavez, 25:19; 39. Dahlia Castillo, 27:11; 50. Fatima Rosales, 29:19; 51. Sara Galindo, 29:23

Rangeview (207): 32. Shynell Moore, 24:54; 40. Caroline Smith, 27:12; 41. Renee Tracy, 27:20; 46. Dreightyn Godfrey, 28:01; 48. Mahayla Griggs, 28:49; 53. Summer Martin, 30:12; 55. Kate Stockinger, 33:33

Gateway (no score): Carmichael Sherwood, 25:57; Ariel Montoya, 27:37; Diana Morales Cebreros, 27:46