Cross Country: 2017 Aurora City Championships results (girls)

AURORA | Team scores and individual results for the Aurora City Championship girls cross country race held on Aug. 24, 2017, at the Aurora Sports Park:
2017 AURORA CITY CHAMPIONSHIP CROSS COUNTRY RESULTS (GIRLS)
Team scores: 1. Cherokee Trail 30 points; 2. Grandview 42; 3. Eaglecrest 91; 4. Smoky Hill 101; 5. Overland 166; 6. Vista PEAK 170; 7. Hinkley 183; 8. Rangeview 207; Gateway no score
1st team All-City (top seven): 1. Kaitlyn Mercer (Grandview), 19 minutes, 1 second; 2. Amelia Johannes (Smoky Hill), 20:27; 3. Caitlin McConnell (Cherokee Trail), 20:39; 4. Tariwa Woldemariam (Cherokee Trail), 20:40; 5. Denika Hallin (Grandview), 20:44; 6. Campbell Faust (Cherokee Trail), 20:49; 7. Anna Swanson (Grandview), 20:53
2nd team All-City (8-14): 8. Adeline Wilson (Cherokee Trail), 21:06; 9. Jessica Brookie (Cherokee Trail), 21:08; 10. Kyra Stevenson (Cherokee Trail), 21:17; 11. Soonhee Han (Cherokee Trail), 21:28; 12. Halie Lewis (Eaglecrest), 21:50; 13. Olivia Williams (Eaglecrest), 22:01; 14. Erin Ellington (Grandview), 22:04
Team by team results (in order of finish, overall place)
Cherokee Trail (30): 3. Caitlin McConnell, 20:39; 4. Tarikwa Woldemariam, 20:40; 6. Campbell Faust, 20:49; 8. Adeline Wilson, 21:06; 9. Jessica Brookie, 21:08; 10. Kyra Stevenson, 21:17; 11. Soonhee Han, 21:28
Grandview (42): 1. Kaitlyn Mercer, 19:01; 5. Denika Hallin, 20:44; 7. Anna Swanson, 20:53; 14. Erin Ellington, 22:04; 15. Emily Martenson, 22:11; 17. Angela Na, 23:14; 19. Mandy Brockamp, 23:39
Eaglecrest (91): 12. Halie Lewis, 21:50; 13. Olivia Williams, 22:01; 20. Celesse Myles, 23:43; 22. Emily Llamas, 23:51; 24. Faith Lind, 24:03; 25. Natie Selenke, 24:05; 37. Emily Hunter, 25:40
Smoky Hill (101): 2. Amelia Johannes, 20:27; 18. Mahalia Thomas, 23:16; 23. Kyndall Hadley, 23:59; 27. Elizabeth Russo, 24:17; 31. Carter Faust, 24:40; 34. Katie Power, 25:17; 38. Evangeline Eliason, 26:58
Overland (166): 16. Joanna O’Connell, 22:53; 28. Kate Rowland, 24:21; 36. Hillary Moreno, 25:21; 42. Tatiana Cantu, 27:23; 44. Remi Bassett, 27:43; 45. Natalie Lyon, 28:00; 52. Daniah Elgomati, 30:12
Vista PEAK (170): 21. Patricia Ruiz, 23:48; 26. Sarah Machacek, 24:05; 33. Wendy De Raza, 24:56; 43. Jordyn Stapleton, 27:32; 47. Andrea Burba, 28:32; 49. Ava Holmes, 28:49; 54. Brenda O’Riley, 30:38
Hinkley (183): 29. Grace Ramirez, 24:23; 30. Josie Bemis, 24:26; 35. Yulissa Chavez, 25:19; 39. Dahlia Castillo, 27:11; 50. Fatima Rosales, 29:19; 51. Sara Galindo, 29:23
Rangeview (207): 32. Shynell Moore, 24:54; 40. Caroline Smith, 27:12; 41. Renee Tracy, 27:20; 46. Dreightyn Godfrey, 28:01; 48. Mahayla Griggs, 28:49; 53. Summer Martin, 30:12; 55. Kate Stockinger, 33:33
Gateway (no score): Carmichael Sherwood, 25:57; Ariel Montoya, 27:37; Diana Morales Cebreros, 27:46