Cross Country: 2017 Aurora City Championships results (boys)

Overland’s Jonael Cid Gonzalez (673) leads a pack that includes Gateway’s Crys Pipkin (563) and Smoky Hill’s Jake Jezier (789) midway through the Aurora City Championship boys cross country race on Aug. 24, 2017, at the Aurora Sports Park. Jezier surged to finish 14th for the last spot on the All-City second team, while Gonzalez and Pipkin were 19th and 20th, respectively. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | Team scores and individual results for the Aurora City Championship boys cross country race held on Aug. 24, 2017, at the Aurora Sports Park:

2017 AURORA CITY CHAMPIONSHIP CROSS COUNTRY RESULTS (BOYS)

Team scores: 1. Grandview 27 points; 2. Overland 60; 3. Eaglecrest 86; 4. Smoky Hill 114; 5. Cherokee Trail 121; 6. Gateway 141; 7. Rangeview 142; 8. Hinkley 257; 9. Vista PEAK 269; Aurora Central no score

1st team All-City (top seven): 1. Mason Brown (Eaglecrest), 16 minutes, 33 seconds; 2. Matthew Fox (Grandvew), 16:46; 3. Gavin Morgenegg (Eaglecrest), 16:56; 4. Jordan Craig (Grandview), 17:04; 5. Matt Vafides (Grandview), 17:06; 6. Caleb Randolph (Grandview), 17:12; 7. Luke Sundberg (Rangeview), 17:22

2nd team All-City (8-14): 8. Abdi Abade (Overland), 17:26; 9. Grant Bradley (Overland), 17:26; 10. Colton Gates (Grandview), 17:35; 11. Isaiah Bradley (Overland), 18:08; 12. Yonas Mogos (Gateway), 18:16; 13. Kobe Jara (Overland), 18:18; 14. Jake Jezier (Smoky Hill), 18:22

Team by team results (in order of finish, overall place)

Grandview (27): 2. Matthew Fox, 16:46; 4. Jordan Craig, 17:04; 5. Matt Vafides, 17:06; 6. Caleb Randolph, 17:12; 10. Colton Gates, 17:35; 23. Jackson Walton, 18:54; 24. Nick Beckman, 18:54

Overland (60): 8. Abdi Abade, 17:26; 9. Grant Bradley, 17:26; 11. Isaiah Bradley, 18:08; 13. Kobe Jara, 18:18; 19. Jonael Cid Gonzalez, 18:31; 37. Jaime Gutierrez, 19:50; 49. Matthew Menendez, 21:58

Eaglecrest (86): 1. Mason Brown, 16:33; 3. Gavin Morgenegg, 16:56; 25. Scott MacLean, 18:59; 27. Edward Schwandt, 19:06; 30. Cyrus Perry, 19:25; 34. Jacob Hoffman, 19:38; 38. Cameron Hesseltine, 19:55

Smoky Hill (114): 14. Jake Jezier (Smoky Hill), 18:22; 15. Oumari Smith, 18:23; 18. Skyler Bachica, 18:29; 32. Caleb Echols, 19:30; 35. Jayson Peranni, 19:38; 36. Ethan Basham, 19:39; 43. Daniel Podinovskiy, 20:32

Cherokee Trail (121): 16. Saleem Schultz, 18:24; 22. Nick Miskie, 18:51; 26. Cade Thomas, 19:01; 28. Joel Behnke, 19:07; 29. Bryson Sutterby, 19:13; 31. Patrick Boyle, 19:28; 41. Andrew Weeks, 20:24

Gateway (141): 12. Yonas Mogos, 18:16; 17. Marco Murillo, 18:28; 20. Crys Pipkin, 18:32; 40. Daniel Muncie, 20:19; 52. Mahki Johnston, 22:18; 53. Daniel White, 22:18; Isaias Juarez, 24:32

Rangeview (142): 7. Luke Sundberg, 17:22; 21. Nicholas Provancal, 18:45; 33. Julian Torres, 19:37; 39. Ryan Slocum, 20:11; 42. Alexander Woldetatyos, 20:27; 44. Sean Hackworth, 20:51; 45. Ricky Hurtado, 20:57

Hinkley (257): 47. Maslah Abdullahi, 21:39; 50. Rolando Salas, 22:03; 51. Excel Nsengiyumva, 22:12; 54. Jacob Perez, 22:26; 55. Leonel Martinez, 23:33; 59. Shavaun Mar, 28:16

Vista PEAK (269): 46. Joshua Zimmerman, 21:28; 48. Anthony Mata, 21:41; 57. Derek Santiago, 24:32; 58. Ethan Moore, 26:39; 60. Caleb Dakake, 28:45

Aurora Central (NS): Christopher Love, 21:05; Gabriel Montoya, 22:27