Cross Country: 2017 Aurora City Championships results (boys)

AURORA | Team scores and individual results for the Aurora City Championship boys cross country race held on Aug. 24, 2017, at the Aurora Sports Park:
2017 AURORA CITY CHAMPIONSHIP CROSS COUNTRY RESULTS (BOYS)
Team scores: 1. Grandview 27 points; 2. Overland 60; 3. Eaglecrest 86; 4. Smoky Hill 114; 5. Cherokee Trail 121; 6. Gateway 141; 7. Rangeview 142; 8. Hinkley 257; 9. Vista PEAK 269; Aurora Central no score
1st team All-City (top seven): 1. Mason Brown (Eaglecrest), 16 minutes, 33 seconds; 2. Matthew Fox (Grandvew), 16:46; 3. Gavin Morgenegg (Eaglecrest), 16:56; 4. Jordan Craig (Grandview), 17:04; 5. Matt Vafides (Grandview), 17:06; 6. Caleb Randolph (Grandview), 17:12; 7. Luke Sundberg (Rangeview), 17:22
2nd team All-City (8-14): 8. Abdi Abade (Overland), 17:26; 9. Grant Bradley (Overland), 17:26; 10. Colton Gates (Grandview), 17:35; 11. Isaiah Bradley (Overland), 18:08; 12. Yonas Mogos (Gateway), 18:16; 13. Kobe Jara (Overland), 18:18; 14. Jake Jezier (Smoky Hill), 18:22
Team by team results (in order of finish, overall place)
Grandview (27): 2. Matthew Fox, 16:46; 4. Jordan Craig, 17:04; 5. Matt Vafides, 17:06; 6. Caleb Randolph, 17:12; 10. Colton Gates, 17:35; 23. Jackson Walton, 18:54; 24. Nick Beckman, 18:54
Overland (60): 8. Abdi Abade, 17:26; 9. Grant Bradley, 17:26; 11. Isaiah Bradley, 18:08; 13. Kobe Jara, 18:18; 19. Jonael Cid Gonzalez, 18:31; 37. Jaime Gutierrez, 19:50; 49. Matthew Menendez, 21:58
Eaglecrest (86): 1. Mason Brown, 16:33; 3. Gavin Morgenegg, 16:56; 25. Scott MacLean, 18:59; 27. Edward Schwandt, 19:06; 30. Cyrus Perry, 19:25; 34. Jacob Hoffman, 19:38; 38. Cameron Hesseltine, 19:55
Smoky Hill (114): 14. Jake Jezier (Smoky Hill), 18:22; 15. Oumari Smith, 18:23; 18. Skyler Bachica, 18:29; 32. Caleb Echols, 19:30; 35. Jayson Peranni, 19:38; 36. Ethan Basham, 19:39; 43. Daniel Podinovskiy, 20:32
Cherokee Trail (121): 16. Saleem Schultz, 18:24; 22. Nick Miskie, 18:51; 26. Cade Thomas, 19:01; 28. Joel Behnke, 19:07; 29. Bryson Sutterby, 19:13; 31. Patrick Boyle, 19:28; 41. Andrew Weeks, 20:24
Gateway (141): 12. Yonas Mogos, 18:16; 17. Marco Murillo, 18:28; 20. Crys Pipkin, 18:32; 40. Daniel Muncie, 20:19; 52. Mahki Johnston, 22:18; 53. Daniel White, 22:18; Isaias Juarez, 24:32
Rangeview (142): 7. Luke Sundberg, 17:22; 21. Nicholas Provancal, 18:45; 33. Julian Torres, 19:37; 39. Ryan Slocum, 20:11; 42. Alexander Woldetatyos, 20:27; 44. Sean Hackworth, 20:51; 45. Ricky Hurtado, 20:57
Hinkley (257): 47. Maslah Abdullahi, 21:39; 50. Rolando Salas, 22:03; 51. Excel Nsengiyumva, 22:12; 54. Jacob Perez, 22:26; 55. Leonel Martinez, 23:33; 59. Shavaun Mar, 28:16
Vista PEAK (269): 46. Joshua Zimmerman, 21:28; 48. Anthony Mata, 21:41; 57. Derek Santiago, 24:32; 58. Ethan Moore, 26:39; 60. Caleb Dakake, 28:45
Aurora Central (NS): Christopher Love, 21:05; Gabriel Montoya, 22:27