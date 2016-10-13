Cross Country: 2016 Continental League Championship results, girls

The field for the girls varsity race at the 2016 Continental League Championships cross country meet leaves the start line at Great Lawn Park in Denver on Oct. 12, 2016. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

DENVER | Girls varsity team scores and individual results from the 2016 Continental League Championship cross country meet held on Oct. 12, 2016, at Great Lawn Park. Aurora team and individuals bold and uppercased:

2016 CONTINENTAL LEAGUE CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS (GIRLS)

Oct. 12 at Great Lawn Park

Girls varsity team scores: 1. Mountain Vista 27 points; 2. Rock Canyon 69; 3. REGIS JESUIT 92; 4. ThunderRidge 106; 5. Highlands Ranch 161; 6. Heritage 162; 7. Chaparral 203; 8. Douglas County 208; 9. Ponderosa 228; 10. Castle View 236; 11. Legend 311

Top 10 individuals: 1. Shae Henley (ThunderRidge), 18 minutes, 40 seconds; 2. Sarah O’Sullivan (Mountain Vista), 18:44; 3. ISALINA COLSMAN (REGIS JESUIT), 18:44; 4. Jenna Fitzsimmons (Mountain Vista), 19:04; 5. Caroline Eck (Mountain Vista), 19:09; 6. Megan Koch (Highlands Ranch), 19:20; 7. Zoe Simmons (Mountain Vista), 19:31; 8. Shannon Osoba (Rock Canyon), 19:33; 9. Madison Reed (Mountain Vista), 19:37; 10. Mauren Fitzsimmons (Mountain Vista), 19:45

Regis Jesuit team results

Regis Jesuit (92): 3. Isalina Colsman, 18:44; 12. Julie Vitella, 20:06; 20. Sydney Lindquist, 20:25; 22. Kelly Grubaugh, 20:29; 35. Clare Davidson, 20:57; 42. Catie Vitella, 21:16; 46. Elizabeth Somer, 21:28

Other team-by-team results (in order of finish)

Mountain Vista (27): 2. Sarah O’Sullivan, 18:44; 4. Jenna Fitzsimmons, 19:04; 5. Caroline Eck, 19:09; 7. Zoe Simmons, 19:31; 9. Madison Reed, 19:37; 10. Mauren Fitzsimmons, 19:45; 15. Jessica Nats, 20:17; Rock Canyon (69): 8. Shannon Osoba, 19:33; 11. Bailee Stones, 19:55; 14. Hope James, 20:16; 17. Nicole Giampietro, 20:23; 19. Brooke Washburn, 20:24; 36. Lauren McCaffrey, 20:59; 37. Samantha Spindler, 21:01; ThunderRidge (106): 24. Kendall Green, 20:35; 26. Anna Hart, 20:37; 27. Madilynn Edwards, 20:40; 28. Katie Washabaugh, 20:40; 31. Hannah Runyan, 20:44; 48. Izzy Krueck, 21:40; Highlands Ranch (161): 6. Megan Koch, 19:20; 13. Katie Ellis, 20:16; 34. Allison Moorhead (Highlands Ranch), 20:56; 52. Eve Lacroix, 21:49; 56. Grace Dudley, 22:12; 71. Ariana Breci, 23:24; 72. Cassidy Storey, 23:32; Heritage (162): 23. Peg Smith, 20:30; 29. Mia Henderson, 20:41; 30. Ramona Gress, 20:41; 39. Laurette Selleck, 21:08; 41. Madison Castro, 21:13; 45. Elle Degrood, 21:26; 57. Cailey Schmitt, 22:14; Chaparral (203): 16. Aspen Jeffers, 20:18; 43. Makenna Huhn, 21:16; 44. Madi McGovern, 21:17; 49. Clason Piers, 21:40; 51. Emma Bell, 21:46; 53. Kelly Durkin, 22:02; 64. Sydney Compoz, 22:42; Douglas County (208): 21. Lina Corrales, 20:27; 32. Josie Rodriguez, 20:51; 38. Alexandra Olson, 21:05; 55. Abby Croasdell, 22:11; 62. Theresa Cronin, 22:24; 74. Chloe Jeffers, 24:02; 75. Tamara Coy, 24:38; Ponderosa (228): 18. Carly Bennett, 20:23; 33. Caitlin Green, 20:52; 58. Hannah Bowen, 22:16; 59. Allyson Smith, 22:16; 60. Miranda Sizemore, 22:16; 63. Avery Hendrick, 22:33; 65. Emmalee Elsen, 22:44; Castle View (236): 25. Erin Kraus, 20:37; 40. Lauren Straley, 21:08; 50. Calysta McKinney, 21:43; 54. Delaney Liebbe, 22:06; 67. Alexa Caron, 22:51; 70. Katherine Walden, 23:23; 76. Penelopy Myers, 24:45; Legend (311): 47. Lucy Roberts, 21:36; 61. Megan Durden, 22:23; 66. Ashley Smith, 22:49; 68. Katherine Murphy, 22:52; 69. Makayla Blair, 23:06; 73. Claire Stecker, 23:49