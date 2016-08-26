Cross Country: 2016 Aurora City Championships results

Grandview’s Brie Oakley (326) and Smoky Hill’s Emmah Johannes (468) lead the field on the opening stretch of the girls varsity race at the Aurora City Cross Country Championship meet on Aug. 25, 2016. The race was halted before its completion due to lightning in the area, so only the top seven runners were scored. Oakley won the city championship and Johannes finished fifth. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | Team scores and individual results from the 2016 Aurora City Championship cross country meet held on Aug. 25, 2016, at the Aurora Sports Park. The girls race was halted due to lightning before its completion:

2016 AURORA CITY CHAMPIONSHIP CROSS COUNTRY RESULTS

Boys team scores: 1. Grandview 47, 2. Smoky Hill 60, 3. Cherokee Trail 62, 4. Eaglecrest 67, 5. Overland 134, 6. Rangeview 160, 7. Hinkley 205, 8. Gateway 205, Vista PEAK, Aurora Central & Lotus NS

Girls team score: 1. Grandview 15

Boys first team All-City (top seven): 1. Rylan Wallace (Cherokee Trail), 16 minutes, 44 seconds; 2. Jemil Kassahun (Smoky Hill), 17:01; 3. Mason Brown (Eaglecrest), 17:20; 4. Chris Liston (Grandview), 17:44; 5. George Rykovich (Eaglecrest), 17:48; 6. Bryson Nelson (Cherokee Trail), 17:49; 7. Matt Fox (Grandview), 17:57

Boys second Team All-City (places 8-14): 8. Hunter Glasgo (Cherokee Trail), 17:57; 9. Andrew Mills (Eaglecrest), 17:59; 10. Caleb Randolph (Grandview), 18:05; 11. Jordan Craig (Grandview), 18:06; 12. Oumari Smith (Smoky Hill), 18:10; 13. Niles Gilmore (Vista PEAK), 18:23; 14. Cole McPherson (Smoky Hill), 18:25

Girls first team All-City (top seven, times projected): 1. Brie Oakley (Grandview), 18:18; 2. Caroline Robbins (Grandview), 20:22; 3. Jordan Herrera (Cherokee Trail), 20:29; 4. Kaitlyn Mercer (Grandview), 20:35; 5. Emmah Johannes (Smoky Hill), 20:42; 6. Peyton Dailey (Grandview), 21:01; 7. Erin Ellington (Grandview), 21:01

Aurora boys team-by-team results (in order of finish w/places for scoring)

Grandview (47): 4. Chris Liston, 17 minutes, 23 seconds; 7. Matt Fox, 17:57; 10. Caleb Randolph, 18:05; 11. Jordan Craig, 18:06; 15. Colton Gates, 18:43; 23. Sanjay Kalaga, 19:12; 24. Jacob Lambdin, 19:30; Smoky Hill (60): 2. Jemil Kassahun (Smoky Hill), 17:01; 12. Oumari Smith, 18:10; 13. Cole McPherson, 18:25; 16. Owen Echols, 18:45; 17. Kaden Muckey, 18:46; 18. Skyler Bachicha, 19:01; 39. Brent Montoya, 21:05; Cherokee Trail (62): 1. Rylan Wallace, 16:44; 6. Bryson Nelson, 17:48; 8. Hunter Glasgo, 17:57; 22. Carter Stevenson, 19:10; 25. Tanner Meeks, 19:40; 26. Andrew McNulla, 19:41; 30. Andrew Weeks, 19:46; Eaglecrest (67): 3. Mason Brown, 17:20; 5. George Rykovich, 17:44; 9. Andrew Mills, 17:59; 21. Scott McLean, 19:09; 29. Chris Johnson, 19:46; 37. Quinn Higgins, 20:56; Overland (134): 14. Abdi Abade, 18:43; 19. Isaiah Bradley, 19:01; 20. Grant Bradley, 19:06; 38. Alexander Martin, 21:02; 43. Matthew Menendez, 22:13; 50. Bahdon Abar, 22:56; Rangeview (160): 28. Michael George, 19:45; 31. Trevor Gregory, 20:14; 32. Julian Torres, 20:16; 33. Nicholas Provancal, 20:22; 36. Josh Nuttall, 20:38; 42. Jonathan Lopez, 21:12; 49. Andrew Coleman, 22:47; Hinkley (205): 35. Jason Padilla, 20:31; 40. Carlos Lemus, 21:07; 41. Angel Heredia, 21:11; 44. Bright Baafi, 22:17; 45. Carlos Rueda, 22:23; 48. Anthony Chavez, 22:45; 52. Rolando Salas, 23:17; Gateway (205): 27. Jordan Roberts, 19:42; 34. Dominic Williams, 20:30; 46. Jordan Santos, 22:41; 47. Angel Mendez, 22:42; 51. Crys Pipkin, 23:09; 53. Islas Juarez, 24:40; 54. Tanner Cook, 26:12; Vista PEAK (NS): 13. Niles Gilmore, 18:23; 42. Bailey Murphy, 21:08; 56. Andrew Yarbrough, 23:38; 57. William Hays, 23:43; Aurora Central (NS): 61. Alex Ramos, 27:45; Lotus (NS): 53. Juan Busby, 23:02; 59. David Sayers, 25:45

Aurora girls team result (with places for scoring)

Grandview (15): 1. Brie Oakley, 18:18; 2. Caroline Robbins, 20:22; 3. Kaitlyn Mercer, 20:35; 4. Peyton Dailey, 21:01; 5. Erin Ellington, 21:01