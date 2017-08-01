GREENWOOD VILLAGE | While Cherry Creek School District students were on summer vacation, the venerable Stutler Bowl — located on the campus of Cherry Creek High School — got a significant facelift. The old turf and track surfaces were removed and replaced with new ones, which will be used in earnest starting Aug. 14 with the opening practices of the 2017-18 prep athletic season. Cherry Creek and several Aurora schools in the CCSD district get heavy use out of the facility in the fall and spring. Click here for more on this and other changes in CCSD athletics ahead of the new season. (Photos and video by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

