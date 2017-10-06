Boys Tennis: Regis Jesuit rolls through Region 3, takes entire team to Class 5A state tournament

The Regis Jesuit boys tennis team poses with the Class 5A Region 3 championship plaque on Oct. 5, 2017, at Colorado Athletic Club-Monaco. The Raiders won two singles championships and swept doubles crows while the entire team qualified for the Oct. 12-14 5A state tournament at the Gates Tennis Center. (Photo courtesy Laura Jones, Regis Jesuit)

DENVER | Regis Jesuit readied for a run at the Class 5A boys state tennis championship with a dominating performance at the Region 3 tournament.

Coach Laura Jones’ Raiders got all seven positions into Thursday’s championship matches at the Colorado Athletic Club-Monaco and won six of them as they cruised to a regional championship with a score of 80 points.

Regis Jesuit heads into the Oct. 12-14 5A state tournament at the Gates Tennis Center fully equipped with three singles players — Morgan Schilling (No. 1), Kosta Garger (No. 2) and Phillip Albright (No. 3) — along with doubles teams of Patrick Seby & Will Dennen (No. 1), Emilio Gonzalez-Cruz & Evan Nuss (No. 2), Matthew McCarthy & Gabe Caldwell-Nepveux (No. 3) and Matthew Mahoney & James O’Connor (No. 4).

The Raiders enter the state tournament as top seeds all across the board save for Schilling, who fell to Arapahoe’s Tyler Landen 6-2, 6-4 in the No. 1 singles championship match.

Garger made his third career trip to the state tournament with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Arapahoe’s Jared Green in the No. 2 singles final and Albright advanced in his freshman season with a 6-3, 6-0 triumph against Arapahoe’s Jake Kikkeri.

Regis Jesuit’s doubles contingents — all four of which played for state titles last season — had little difficulty moving through their regional championship matches, with Seby and Dennen having the easiest time with a shutout win over a team from Fort Collins.

Gonzalez-Cruz and Nuss, the Raiders’ only state championship winners last season, remained undefeated with a 6-4, 6-0 victory.

McCarthy and Caldwell-Nepveux at No. 3 and Mahoney and O’Connor at No. 4 both posted solid victories.

Runner-up Arapahoe sent five positions to the state tournament, but lost a sixth when its No. 2 doubles team lost to Lakewood in the lone playback match of the regional.

CLASS 5A REGION 3 BOYS TENNIS

Team scores: 1. REGIS JESUIT 80 points; 2. Arapahoe 59; 3. Fort Collins 31; 4. Lakewood 22; 5. Chaparral 7; 6. Rampart 2; Dakota Ridge no score

Championship matches (winner automatically advances to state tournament)

No. 1 singles — Tyler Landen (Arapahoe) def. MORGAN SCHILLING (REGIS JESUIT) 6-2, 6-4; No. 2 singles — KOSTA GARGER (REGIS JESUIT) def. Jared Green (Arapahoe), 6-2, 6-4; No. 3 singles — PHILLIP ALBRIGHT (REGIS JESUIT) def. Jake Kikkeri (Arapahoe), 6-3, 6-0; No. 1 doubles — PATRICK SEBY/WILL DENNEN (REGIS JESUIT) def. Fort Collins, 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 doubles — EVAN NUSS/EMILIO GONZALEZ-CRUZ (REGIS JESUIT) def. AJ Nelson/Chase Wern (Arapahoe), 6-4, 6-0; No. 3 doubles — MATTHEW MCCARTHY/GABE CALDWELL-NEPVEUX (REGIS JESUIT) def. Arapahoe, 6-3, 6-1; No. 4 doubles — MATTHEW MAHONEY/JAMES O’CONNOR (REGIS JESUIT) def. Ian Giegener/Jake Wilcox (Arapahoe), 6-3, 6-2

Third-place matches

No. 1 singles — James Hunsinger (Fort Collins) def. Alex Nguyen (Rampart), 6-1, 6-1; No. 2 singles — Danny Kingman (Lakewood) def. Elliott Chen (Fort Collins) 6-3, 6-3; No. 3 singles — David Augustine (Fort Collins) def. Eric Dean (Rampart), 6-0, 6-0; No. 1 doubles — Nick Stephenson/Kirk Zieser (Arapahoe) def. Joseph Dalton/Nolan Mayoss (Chaparral), 6-2, 6-4; No. 2 doubles — Henry McKinney/Clayton Guevara (Lakewood) def. Eric Kearns/Ian Hay-Arthur (Fort Collins), 6-3, 7-6 (2); No. 3 doubles — Connor Hyvonen/Trevor Nolan (Chaparral) def. Michael Tate/Josh Moore (Lakewood), 7-6, 6-3; No. 4 doubles — Sheldon Borakove/Tommy Landmark (Lakewood) def. Josh Magyar/Wesley Merrill (Chaparral), 4-6, 6-4, 6-3

Playback (winner goes to state)

No. 2 doubles — Henry McKinney/Clayton Guevara (Lakewood) def. AJ Nelson/Chase Wern (Arapahoe), 3-6, 7-5, 6-4