Boys Tennis: Grandview sends two singles players, plus a doubles team to 5A state tournament

KEN CARYL | The Grandview boys tennis team netted three spots in the Class 5A state tournament out of the 5A Region 6 tournament Wednesday and Thursday at Ken Caryl Ranch House.

BOYS TENNIS: CLASS 5A REGION 6 TOURNAMENT

Senior Matthew Yan became a four-time state qualifier with his runner-up finish at No. 3 singles which followed three previous trips as part of doubles teams. He’s believed to be the first player in program history to qualify for four state appearances.

Fellow senior Ilijah Bailey also finished as a Region 6 runner-up at No. 2 singles to earn his first state berth. Bailey had placed at regionals as a No. 1 singles player in the previous three years, but never made state.

The Wolves’ contingent for the 5A state tournament Oct. 12-14 at Gates Tennis Center includes the No. 3 doubles team of sophomore Daniel Cieraszynski and junior Brian Kim.

Grandview joins Regis Jesuit’s entire team — which came out of Region 3 — representing Aurora at the state tournament.

Draws for the 5A state tournament are due out next week.

2017 CLASS 5A REGION 6 STATE QUALIFIERS

Oct. 4-5 at Ken Caryl Ranch House

No. 1 singles: Christian Holmes (Chatfield), Michael Stathakis (Castle View); No. 2 singles: Giovanni Intermesoli (Broomfield), ILIJAH BAILEY (GRANDVIEW); No. 3 singles: Mason Lewis (Broomfield), MATTHEW YAN (GRANDVIEW); No. 1 doubles: Mitchell Manwaring/Jack Vanderberg (Broomfield), Kevin Ross/Nick Stone (Chatfield); No. 2 doubles: Cameron Lupo/Charlie Vanderberg (Broomfield), Luke Carlson/Eli Yeagley (Chatfield); No. 3 doubles: Will Darkey/Henry Kuhna (Broomfield), DANIEL CIERASZYNSKI/BRIAN KIM (GRANDVIEW); No. 4 doubles: Kobe Joseph/Chris Strobel (Broomfield), Kit Bowers/Brendan Coggins (Chatfield)