Boys Tennis: 2017 Class 5A state team scores, placing results

Regis Jesuit seniors Matthew McCarthy, second from right, and Gabe Caldwell-Nepveux, right, pose with the other place winners in No. 3 doubles at the 2017 Class 5A boys state tennis tournament on Oct. 14, 2017, at the Gates Tennis Center in Denver. McCarthy and Caldwell-Nepveux finished as the runners-up at the position to help the Raiders to third place as a team. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

DENVER | Final team score and placing match results for the 2017 Class 5A boys state tennis tournament, which finished on Oct. 14, 2017, at the Gates Tennis Center. Aurora players and teams bold and uppercased:

BOYS TENNIS: 2017 CLASS 5A STATE TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Team scores: 1. Fairview 73 points; 2. Cherry Creek 68; 3. REGIS JESUIT 65; T4. Broomfield 22; T4. Boulder 22; 6. Chatfield 18; 7. Ponderosa 14; 8. Denver East 10; 9. Mountain Range 9; 10. Fossil Ridge 6; T11. Grand Junction 4; T11. Mountain Vista 4; T13. Arapahoe 3; T13. Rocky Mountain 3; T15. Rock Canyon 2; T15. Heritage 2; T17. GRANDVIEW 1; T17. Ralston Valley 1; T17. Fruita Monument 1; T17. Poudre 1

Championship matches

No. 1 singles — Christian Holmes (Chatfield) def. Tom Melville (Fairview), 4-6, 6-3, 6-1; No. 2 singles — Ethan Schacht (Fairview) def. KOSTA GARGER (REGIS JESUIT), 6-3, 7-5; No. 3 singles — Andy Wu (Fairview) def. George Cavo (Cherry Creek), 6-0, 6-2; No. 1 doubles — WILL DENNEN/PATRICK SEBY (REGIS JESUIT) def. Sam Angell/Drew Hill (Cherry Creek), 2-6, 7-6, 6-4; No. 2 doubles — EMILIO GONZALEZ-CRUZ/EVAN NUSS (REGIS JESUIT) def. Stone Heyman/Nick Eidler (Cherry Creek), 6-4, 6-1; No. 3 doubles — Zach Smith/Nick Svichar (Cherry Creek) def. MATTHEW MCCARTHY/GABE CALDWELL-NEPVEUX (REGIS JESUIT), 6-1, 7-6 (3);

No. 4 doubles — Tyler Schoen/Devin Brownstein (Cherry Creek) def. MATTHEW MAHONEY/JAMES O’CONNOR (REGIS JESUIT), 6-7, 6-4, 6-0

Third-place matches

No. 1 singles — Javier Valenzuela (Mountain Range) def. Ryan Neale (Ponderosa), 6-2, 6-1; No. 2 singles — Ben Murray (Cherry Creek) def. Giovanni Intermesoli (Broomfield), 6-3, 6-0; No. 3 singles — Henry Hawk (Boulder) def. PHILLIP ALBRIGHT (REGIS JESUIT), 4-6, 6-1, 6-3; No. 1 doubles — Beck Chrisbens/Luke Silverman (Fairview) def. Will Enterline/Hans Callanan (Boulder), 4-6, 6-1, 6-3;

No. 2 doubles — Cameron Lupo/Charlie Vanderberg (Broomfield) def. Aaron Nguyen/Hall Humphrey (Fairview), 7-6, 6-2; No. 3 doubles — Ryan Grayson/Kian Grimison (Fairview) def. Jack Abbey/Jacob Frosch (Denver East), 6-3, 6-3; No. 4 doubles — Reid Shaffer/Adam Heilbronner (Fairview) def. Nathaniel Lim/Calvin Caldwell (Boulder), 6-0, 6-4