AURORA | Pairings and schedules for the 2017 Class 5A boys tennis regional tournaments scheduled between Oct. 4-6, where teams and individuals will attempt to qualify for the 5A state tournament Oct. 12-14 at Gates Tennis Center in Denver:

BOYS TENNIS: 2017 CLASS 5A REGIONALS

Region 1 (Oct. 4-5 at Cherry Creek High School)

Other teams: Cherry Creek, Denver South, Brighton, Arvada West, ThunderRidge, Liberty, Loveland

Region 2 (Oct. 4-5 at Fairview High School)

Aurora team: Smoky Hill. Other teams: Fairview, Ralston Valley, Palmer, Rock Canyon, Monarch, Douglas County

Region 3 (Oct. 4-5 at Colorado Athletic Club-Monaco)

Aurora team: Regis Jesuit. Other teams: Arapahoe, Lakewood, Rampart, Fort Collins, Dakota Ridge, Chaparral

Region 4 (Oct. 4-5 at Denver City Park)

Aurora team: Overland. Other teams: Denver East, Coronado, Fossil Ridge, Columbine, Legend, Horizon

Region 5 (Oct. 5-6 at Colorado Mesa University)

Aurora team: Eaglecrest. Other teams: Grand Junction, Fruita Monument, Grand Junction Central, Ponderosa, Rocky Mountain

Region 6 (Oct. 4-5 at Ken Caryl Ranch House)

Aurora teams: Grandview. Other teams: Chatfield, Broomfield, Thornton, Castle View, Doherty, Greeley West

Region 7 (Oct. 4-5 at Colorado Athletic Club-Inverness)

Aurora team: Cherokee Trail. Other teams: Mountain Vista, Pine Creek, Mountain Range, Far Northeast Warriors, Northglenn, Legacy

Region 8 (Oct. 4-5 at Rocky Mountain Tennis Center)

Aurora team: Rangeview. Other teams: Boulder, Heritage, Bear Creek, Highlands Ranch, Fountain-Fort Carson, Poudre