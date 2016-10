Boys Tennis: 2016 Class 5A state tournament results, Day One

Regis Jesuit sophomore Evan Nuss tosses the ball in the air during a serve in the first set his No. 2 doubles first round victory with teammate Emilio Gonzalez-Cruz at the Class 5A boys state tennis tournament on Oct. 13, 2016, at Gates Tennis Center in Denver. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

DENVER | Team scores and results for the first two rounds of the 2016 Class 5A boys state tennis tournament held on Oct. 13, 2016, at Gates Tennis Center in Denver. Aurora teams and players bold and uppercased:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

2016 CLASS 5A BOYS STATE TENNIS TOURNAMENT

NO. 1 SINGLES

Quarterfinals: Upper bracket — DAWID KIJAK (OVERLAND) def. Tom Melville (Fairview), 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (1); Skyler Gates (Heritage) def. Christian Holmes (Chatfield), 6-3, 6-7, 6-2; Lower bracket — Ethan Hillis (Cherry Creek) def. KOSTA GARGER (REGIS JESUIT), 6-2, 6-2; Kai Smith (Denver East) def. Tyler Landen (Arapahoe), 7-6, 6-1

First round: Upper bracket — DAWID KIJAK (OVERLAND) def. Spencer Wolff (Broomfield), 6-3, 6-4; Tom Melville (Fairview) def. Ben Antonsen (Mountain Vista), 7-5, 2-6, 6-3; Christian Holmes (Chatfield) def. Ethan Katz (Boulder), 6-0, 6-0; Skyler Gates (Heritage) def. Cameron Weckerly (Grand Junction), 6-0, 6-2; Lower bracket — KOSTA GARGER (REGIS JESUIT) def. Jackson Holland (Fossil Ridge), 6-4, 3-6, 6-3; Ethan Hillis (Cherry Creek) def. Bradley Ma (Pine Creek), 6-2, 6-1; Tyler Landen (Arapahoe) def. Josh Fields (Ponderosa), 6-0, 6-1; Kai Smith (Denver East) def. Robert Kamarali (Bear Creek), 6-0, 6-1

NO. 2 SINGLES

Quarterfinals: Upper bracket — Ethan Shacht (Fairview) def. DRADEN HOOVER (OVERLAND), 6-2, 6-4; Charlie Franks (Denver East) def. Patrick Ross (Chatfield), 6-3, 6-3; Lower bracket — Robby Hill (Cherry Creek) def. PATRICK SEBY (REGIS JESUIT), 6-0, 6-2; Jack Alexander (Heritage) def. Arjun Gupta (Fossil Ridge), 6-3, 6-4

First round: Upper bracket — Ethan Schact (Fairview) def. Cal Hegstrom (Grand Junction), 6-0, 6-2; DRADEN HOOVER (OVERLAND) def. Jackson Johnstone (Ralston Valley), 5-0, retired; Patrick Ross (Chatfield) def. Max Probst (Mountain Vista), 6-3 6-3; Charlie Franks (Denver East) def. Simon Lupo (Broomfield), 6-2, 6-4; Lower bracket — Robby Hill (Cherry Creek) def. Henry Hawk (Boulder), 6-2, 6-2; PATRICK SEBY (REGIS JESUIT) def. Zach Keith (ThunderRidge), 6-3, 6-1; Jack Alexander (Heritage) def. Henry Cox (Ponderosa), 6-2, 6-2; Arjun Gupta (Fossil Ridge) def. Reed Harrington (Monarch), 6-2, 6-4

NO. 3 SINGLES

Quarterfinals: Upper bracket — Alex Gordon (Cherry Creek) def. Jack Ferry (Monarch), 6-1, 6-3; Akhil Gupta (Fossil Ridge) def. Luke Aubert (Grand Junction), 6-0, 6-1; Lower bracket — Bryce Viorst (Denver East) def. Graham Blanco (Fairview), 3-6, 6-2, 6-3; ERICH NUSS (REGIS JESUIT) def. Eric Bockhaus (Fort Collins), 6-1, 6-2

First round: Upper bracket — Alex Gordon (Cherry Creek) def. Charlie Vandenberg (Broomfield), 6-3, 6-0; Jack Ferry (Monarch) def. Zac Meyer (Chatfield), 7-6, 7-5; Akhil Gupta (Fossil Ridge) def. HENRY VICE (OVERLAND), 6-1, 6-0; Luke Aubert (Grand Junction) def. Hayden Smith (Ponderosa), 6-1, 6-3; Lower bracket — Graham Blanco (Fairview) def. Everett Martin (Boulder), 2-6, 6-3, 6-3; Bryce Viorst (Denver East) def. Benton Haensel (ThunderRidge), 7-5, 6-1; Eric Bockhaus (Fort Collins) def. Cameron McGregor (Heritage), 2-6, 6-4, 6-1; ERICH NUSS (REGIS JESUIT) def. Trigg Hayward (Fruita Monument), 6-1, 6-1

NO. 1 DOUBLES

Quarterfinals: Upper bracket — Tyrone Braxton/Eric Dellavalle (Denver East) def. ADHITHYA BASKER/MATTHEW YAN (GRANDVIEW), 6-0, 6-1; LUCA ABBOTT/WILL DENNEN (REGIS JESUIT) def. Matt Miller/Ryan Bowen (Grand Junction), 6-0, 6-1; Lower bracket — Devin Harper/David Zhao (Fairview) def. Charlie Johnson/Tim Sunset (Fossil Ridge), 6-1, 6-3; Jacob Bendalin/Ben Murray (Cherry Creek) def. Justin Fristensky/Logan Fristensky (Monarch), 6-1, 6-2

First round: Upper bracket — ADHITHYA BASKER/MATTHEW YAN (GRANDVIEW) def. Charlie Dickey/Justin Briggs (Palmer), 6-3, 6-1; Tyrone Braxton/Eric Dellavalle (Denver East) def. Michael Barto/Jake Blunt (Pine Creek), 6-1, 6-1; Matt Miller/Ryan Bowen (Grand Junction) def. Nick Stephenson/Jake Hall (Arapahoe), 6-3, 7-6; LUCA ABBOTT/WILL DENNEN (REGIS JESUIT) def. Daniel Auberbach/Carson Sexton (ThunderRidge), 6-0, 6-2; Lower bracket — Charlie Johnson/Tim Sunset (Fossil Ridge) def. Matt Szmyd/Grant Smith (Mountain Vista), 6-4, 7-5; Devin Harper/David Zhao (Fairview) def. Hans Callanan/Will Enterline (Boulder), 6-3, 6-1; Jacob Bendalin/Ben Murray (Cherry Creek) def. Alex Gates/Justin Spehalski (Chatfield), 6-1, 6-2; Justin Fristensky/Logan Fristensky (Monarch) def. Josh Peterson/Luke Lindell (Ponderosa), 6-4, 6-2

NO. 2 DOUBLES

Quarterfinals: Upper bracket — Sam Angell/Drew Hill (Cherry Creek) def. Garrett Lumley/Simon Alger (Arpaahoe), 6-1, 6-0; David Glazer/Patrick Berzins (Denver East) def. Drew Schneider/Evan Diehl (Fossil Ridge), 6-3, 4-6, 6-4; Lower bracket — EVAN NUSS/EMILIO GONZALEZ-CRUZ (REGIS JESUIT) def. Collin Bean/Tommy Hipp (Mountain Vista), 6-3, 1-6, 7-6; Beck Chrisbens/Andy Wu (Fairview) def. Jack Wahlenmaier/Wes Wainright (Rock Canyon), 6-1, 6-1

First round: Upper bracket — Sam Angell/Drew Hill (Cherry Creek) def. MICHAEL TROUTMAN/MATAS SUZIEDELIS (GRANDVIEW), 6-1, 6-0; Garrett Lumley/Simon Alger (Arpaahoe) def. Cole Hancock/Will Jones (Heritage), 6-4, 5-7, 6-1; Drew Schneider/Evan Diehl (Fossil Ridge) def. Ben Thompson/Trae Chudacoff (Rocky Mountain), 6-1, 6-2; David Glazer/Patrick Berzins (Denver East) def. Trent Lowe/Peyton Correll (Ponderosa), 6-3, 6-2; Lower bracket — EVAN NUSS/EMILIO GONZALEZ-CRUZ (REGIS JESUIT) def. Tucker Travins/Reilly Fredell (Coronado), 6-4, 6-2; Collin Bean/Tommy Hipp (Mountain Vista) def. Keegan Estrella/Ryan Smith (Brighton), 6-4, 6-0; Beck Chrisbens/Andy Wu (Fairview) def. Quinn McNamara/Cyrus Evans (Monarch), 6-0, 6-3; Jack Wahlenmaier/Wes Wainright (Rock Canyon) def. Mitchell Manwaring/Mason Lewis (Broomfield), 6-3, 6-3

NO. 3 DOUBLES

Quarterfinals: Upper bracket — Chris Schauer/Brian Benson (Mountain Vista) def. Jon Obregon/Daniel Sanderson (Denver East), 6-4, 4-6, 7-6; Stone Heyman/Nick Eidler (Cherry Creek) def. Aaron Hargis/Cam Salz (Fossil Ridge), 6-1, 6-3; Lower bracket — MATT MCCARTHY/GABE CALDWELL-NEPVEUX (REGIS JESUIT) def. Parker Kretzler/Jeff Lopez (Horizon), 7-5, 6-4; Brooks Savage/Adam Chehadi (Fairview) def. Zach Kennedy/Cole Sullivan (Heritage), 6-3, 6-4

First round: Upper bracket — Chris Schauer/Brian Benson (Mountain Vista) def. Tyler Liberati/Grant Hitchings (Ponderosa), 6-0, 6-0; Jon Obregon/Daniel Sanderson (Denver East) def. Tommy Mahre/Riley King (Grand Junction), 6-4, 4-6, 7-6; Stone Heyman/Nick Eidler (Cherry Creek) def. Gavin Burkholder/Luke Smith (Rock Canyon), 6-0, 6-0; Aaron Hargis/Cam Salz (Fossil Ridge) def. Kevin Ross/Nick Stone (Chatfield), 7-6, 6-3; Lower bracket — Parker Kretzler/Jeff Lopez (Horizon) def. Blake Wood/Henry Kuhna (Broomfield), 6-2, 6-2; MATT MCCARTHY/GABE CALDWELL-NEPVEUX (REGIS JESUIT) def. Teddy Schoenfeld/Nathaniel Lim (Boulder), 6-1, 6-4; Zach Kennedy/Cole Sullivan (Heritage) def. Kirk Zieser/Jay Kikkeri (Arapahoe), 3-6, 6-0, 6-4; Brooks Savage/Adam Chehadi (Fairview) def. Connor Reuter/Noah Messman (Monarch), 6-1, 6-2

NO. 4 DOUBLES

Quarterfinals: Upper bracket — Zach Smith/Nick Svichar (Cherry Creek) def. Carson McLeod/Ryan Dicker (Heritage), 6-4, 4-6, 6-1; Will Franks/Jack LaBarge (Denver East) def. Brandon Krzyzkowski/Tyler Li (Fossil Ridge), 6-4, 7-6, 6-2; Lower bracket — JAMES O’CONNOR/MATTHEW MAHONEY (REGIS JESUIT) def. Isaac Moorman/Will Spong (Monarch), 6-2, 5-7, 6-2; Aaron Nguyen/Hall Humphrey (Fairview) def. Andrew Episkipos/Chris Strobel (Broomfield), 4-6, 6-2, 6-2

First round — Zach Smith/Nick Svichar (Cherry Creek) def. Anthony Moller/Jack Payne (Legacy), 6-0, 6-0; Carson McLeod/Ryan Dicker (Heritage) def. Price Hartman/Dobbin Pine (Columbine), 6-4, 4-6, 6-1; Brandon Krzyzkowski/Tyler Li (Fossil Ridge) def. Matt Martinez/Joseph Hirschbul (Grand Junction), 7-5, 6-0; Will Franks/Jack LaBarge (Denver East) def. Luke Lyman/Luke Grant (Legend), 6-0, 6-0; Lower bracket — JAMES O’CONNOR/MATTHEW MAHONEY (REGIS JESUIT) def. Logan Pudalov/Jackson Brusino (Boulder), 6-3, 6-3; Isaac Moorman/Will Spong (Monarch) def. Eli Yeagley/Luke Carlson (Chatfield), 6-4, 7-6; Aaron Nguyen/Hall Humphrey (Fairview) def. Chase Wern/AJ Nelson (Arapahoe), 4-6, 6-4, 6-1; Andrew Episkipos/Chris Strobel (Broomfield) def. Cameron Mahoney/Naman Kapasi (Mountain Vista), 7-6, 6-2