Boys Tennis: 2016 Class 5A team scores, state placing match results

Regis Jesuit junior Will Dennen comes to the net for a volley during the No. 1 doubles state championship match at the Class 5A boys state tennis tournament on Oct. 15, 2016, at Gates Tennis Center in Denver. Dennen and partner Luca Abbott dropped a two-set decision to a team from Fairview. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

DENVER | Final team scores and placing match results for the 2016 Class 5A boys state tennis tournament, contested Oct. 13-15, 2016, at the Gates Tennis Center in Denver. Aurora players and teams bold and uppercased:

2016 CLASS 5A BOYS STATE TENNIS TOURNAMENT

Oct. 13-15 at Gates Tennis Center

Team scores: 1. Cherry Creek 81 points; 2. Fairview 60; 3. Denver East 59; 4. REGIS JESUIT 47; 5. Fossil Ridge 24; 6. Heritage 17; 7. OVERLAND 15; T8. Mountain Vista 4; T8. Grand Junction 4; T8. Monarch 4; T11. Arapahoe 2; T11. Boulder 2; T11. Broomfield 2; T11. Horizon 2; T15. GRANDVIEW 1; T15. Rock Canyon 1; T15. Fort Collins 1; T15. Coronado 1; T15. Chatfield 1

Championship matches

No. 1 singles — Ethan Hillis (Cherry Creek) def. DAWID KIJAK (OVERLAND), 6-0, 6-1; No. 2 singles — Robby Hill (Cherry Creek) def. Charlie Franks (Denver East), 6-7, 7-5, 6-4; No. 3 singles — Akhil Gupta (Fossil Ridge) def. Bryce Viorst (Denver East), 6-1, 6-2; No. 1 doubles — Devin Harper/David Zhao (Fairview) def. LUCA ABBOTT/WILL DENNEN (REGIS JESUIT), 6-1, 6-2; No. 2 doubles — EVAN NUSS/EMILIO GONZALEZ-CRUZ (REGIS JESUIT) def. David Glazer/Patrick Berzins (Denver East), 6-3, 6-0; No. 3 doubles — Stone Heyman/Nick Eidler (Cherry Creek) def. MATTHEW MCCARTHY/GABE CALDWELL-NEPVEUX (REGIS JESUIT), 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (2); No. 4 doubles — Zach Smith/Nick Svichar (Cherry Creek) def. MATTHEW MAHONEY/JAMES O’CONNOR (REGIS JESUIT), 6-2, 7-6

Third-place matches

No. 1 singles — Kai Smith (Denver East) def. Tommy Melville (Fairview), 6-1, 7-5; No. 2 singles — Jack Alexander (Heritage) def. Ethan Schacht (Fairview), 5-7, 6-2, 6-1; No. 3 singles — Graham Blanco (Fairview) def. Alex Gordon (Cherry Creek), 6-1, 6-1; No. 1 doubles — Jacob Bendalin/Ben Murray (Cherry Creek) def. Tyrone Braxton/Eric Dellavalle (Denver East), 6-4, 6-2; No. 2 doubles — Sam ANgell/Drew Hill (Cherry Creek) def. Beck Chrisbens/Andy Wu (Fairview), 6-3, 6-1; No. 3 doubles — Brooks Savage/Adam Chehadi (Fairview) def. Aaron Hargis/Cam Salz (Fossil Ridge), 6-2, 6-1; No. 4 doubles — Aaron Nguyen/Hall Humphrey (Fairview) def. Will Franks/Jack LaBarge (Denver East), 7-6, 6-4