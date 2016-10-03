Boys Tennis: 2016 Class 5A regionals

AURORA | Pairings and schedules for the 2016 Class 5A boys tennis regional tournaments scheduled between Oct. 5-7, where teams and individuals will attempt to qualify for the 5A state tournament Oct. 13-15 at Gates Tennis Center in Denver:

BOYS TENNIS

CLASS 5A BOYS TENNIS REGIONALS

Region 1 (Oct. 5-6 at Cherry Creek High School)

Other teams: Cherry Creek, Denver South, Northglenn, Columbine, Rampart, Greeley West, Ponderosa

Region 2 (Oct. 5-6 at Fairview High School)

Aurora team: Overland. Other teams: Fairview, Lakewood, Palmer, Legacy, Rock Canyon, Douglas County

Region 3 (Oct. 5-6 at Colorado Athletic Club-Monaco)

Aurora team: Regis Jesuit. Other teams: Arapahoe, Ralston Valley, Liberty, Fort Collins, Dakota Ridge, Loveland, Chaparral

Region 4 (Oct. 6-7 at Denver City Park)

Aurora team: Eaglecrest. Other teams: Denver East, Coronado, Boulder, Arvada West, Lincoln, Castle View

Region 5 (Oct. 6-7 at Colorado Mesa University)

Aurora team: Smoky Hill. Other teams: Grand Junction, Fruita Monument, Grand Junction Central, Mountain Vista, Rocky Mountain

Region 6 (Oct. 5-6 at Ken Caryl Ranch House)

Aurora teams: Grandview, Rangeview. Other teams: Chatfield, Broomfield, Doherty, Poudre, Highlands Ranch

Region 7 (Oct. 5-6 at Colorado Athletic Club-Inverness)

Aurora team: Cherokee Trail. Other teams: Heritage, Pine Creek, Monarch, Far Northeast Warriors, Thornton, Mountain Range

Region 8 (Oct. 5-6 at Fossil Ridge & Fort Collins HS)

Other teams: Fossil Ridge, Brighton, Bear Creek, Fountain-Fort Carson, Horizon, ThunderRidge, Legend